O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: How much did Stafford's absence hurt Lions?

Question: Matthew Stafford left the game with an injured right ankle when he was hit by Bucs linebacker Devin White on the Lions' first possession. Stafford did not return.

How much did his absence hurt the Lions?

Answer: It had to have some impact. The offense did not score a touchdown without him. Chase Daniel took over and played until the fourth quarter. David Blough finished the game.

The real concern is about Stafford's future, not what the offense did or didn't do in a blowout loss. He hasn't finished three games this season because of injuries, and he missed the last eight games last season with a back injury.

The fact that he was not made available for a postgame interview is cause for some concern that the injury is serious enough to prevent Stafford from playing in the season's final game next week against the Vikings.

White got to Stafford unblocked and hit him with a clean shot. There was a breakdown in the protection. That should not happen, no matter who's calling the plays.

Question: How did this loss compare with some others in the Lions' history?

Answer: That question was asked in the press box. My answer is that it stands on its own, just like some other one-sided losses.

Changing the culture is a primary focus of what the Lions are trying to achieve in their search to hire a new general manager and head coach.