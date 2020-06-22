O'HARA: Offense on track heading into Bevell's second season

The circumstances weren't ideal or anything Darrell Bevell would have asked for in his second year as the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator, but the end result of having a virtual offseason program caused by the COVID-19 pandemic was more than satisfactory.

The offense achieved Bevell's No. 1 goal. It got a jump on improving over last season's performance.

"I think we've been able to make some headway going into this second season," Bevell said Wednesday in a Zoom interview with the Detroit media.

"I like where we're at. Answering if it was an advantage or not, the advantage we did have was going into the second year, I like what we've been able to accomplish through these meetings virtually."

Bevell had doubts going into the offseason about how much impact he could make in a virtual environment coaching players scattered around the country. For example, in recent Zoom media interviews left tackle Taylor Decker was in Arizona, center Frank Ragnow was in Minnesota and running back Kerryon Johnson was in Alabama.

"I thought it was going to be a stale, tough environment to teach in, to communicate in," Bevell said. "I think we've done well with it. We had all different kinds of conversations – some of them football, some of them not.