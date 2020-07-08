O'HARA: Lions running backs bring balance & production to offense

It also causes problems for the opponent.

"Put whoever you want to in there," Patricia said. "The immediate value is, it puts pressure on the defensive coordinator. What is it? A personnel group with all three of those backs looks completely different.

"As a coordinator, you need to prepare for that."

Another advantage in having backs with multiple skills is insurance in case of injuries.

Having one back carry the load has become the exception, not the rule, in the last two decades. Teams are using their version of load management to keep fresh legs in the game.

For example, only two backs in 2019 had 300 or more carries – Derrick Henry of the Titans (303 carries, 1,540 yards) and Ezekiel Elliott of the Cowboys (301 carries, 1,350 yards). Elliott played all 16 games.

Henry missed one game, but he carried the load in the playoffs with 34 carries for 189 yards in a win over the Patriots and 30 for 195 in a win over the Ravens. He was held – relatively – to 69 yards on 19 carries in a loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

In 2009, six backs had at least 300 carries, led by Chris Johnson of the Titans with 358 for 2,006 yards.

And in 1999, 11 backs had at least 300 carries, led by Jamal Anderson of the Falcons with 410 for 1,846 yards.

Patricia is an advocate of spreading out the carries.

"You have to have multiple backs to handle that load," he said. "If you don't, there are too many hits, too many plays, too many situations. You need a guy who can handle all of it and be durable enough to get through all of it.