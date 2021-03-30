O'HARA: Lions' early QB deal showed they're not afraid to set the market

"We definitely wanted to make sure everybody knows that we are aggressive," General manager Brad Holmes said in a Zoom interview Monday.

"We're not afraid to test the market and set it early. It wasn't just that. That's just one of the things that came about from it. It spoke a lot of volumes in just unprecedented question marks at that position.

"We weren't scared to come out first and set the market."

Other prominent quarterbacks have been on the move. The Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Colts. Free agency sent Ryan Fitzpatrick from the Dolphins to Washington to be the starter and Andy Dalton from Dallas to Chicago to be the starter.

Last Friday's two trades involved three teams. First, the 49ers traded with the Dolphins to move up from the 12th pick to the third. The Dolphins made a second deal with the Eagles to move up to No. 6 with the Eagles going down to 12.