O'HARA: Flowers becoming a bright spot for Lions with recent hot streak

"As far as the season, it's a rough sport," Flowers said. "You get late in the season, you're obviously not always 100 percent. I'm as healthy as I can be in Week 12.

"I just continue to work. Sometimes the opportunity presents itself more now than it did earlier in the year."

Flowers is as frustrated as anyone in the Lions' organization over the team's 3-8-1 record, and the inability to protects leads. The Lions have led in all 12 games.

It's not something Flowers came close to experiencing with the Patriots. They played in the Super Bowl the last three seasons and won it twice.

"Obviously, to come in, work hard at the game plan and to come up short on the weekend is definitely frustrating," he said. "That's part of the game. You've got to find ways to out-compete and out-execute the opponent.