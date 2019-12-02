KEY QUESTIONS: Will Stafford play again this year?

Is consistently playing in close games discouraging or encouraging?

The Lions join Kansas City and San Francisco as the only teams in the NFL that can say they've led in every game so far this season. The biggest difference, obviously, is the 49ers are 10-2, the Chiefs are 8-4 and the Lions are 3-8-1.

"Obviously, you can go glass half-full, half-empty, however you want – I think for us there are positives in all of it and negatives in all of it," Patricia said. "We try to make sure we understand all of those and explain them and teach it and learn from it from that standpoint.

"You'd certainly rather be in close games than not close games, that's for sure. Obviously, playing in every single game where you have a chance to win, that's obviously important from that standpoint. You just want to go out there and win. I think you can look at it from both ways."

Is there a fundamental issue preventing Detroit from winning close games?

Maybe one of the frustrating parts for these coaches and players is that there isn't one thing they can point to. If there was, it would be easier to fix. They've had issues in all three phases that have prevented them from winning close games. It's been the inconsistency of different things throughout the course of the season.

Patricia did point to one area that he views as consistently problematic, however.

"We're close, but we're not there, so we have to fix all of it, no matter what the situation is," he said. "Again, like I said, I don't think it's been one specific thing in every game. It's been different in different games.

"I certainly do think the one thing that we talk a lot about as a team that doesn't help us is the penalty situation. I think that's the one thing for us right now that we have to improve on, and we have to get it better. Otherwise it just puts us in such a hard situation to try to overcome those sorts of mistakes that happen in the game. That'll be a big focus for us."