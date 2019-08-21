O'HARA: Agnew hoping to make a difference on special teams

"You've got to win at least two phases to win a football game, and special teams is one of those," Agnew said. "Special teams is just as important as offense and defense to us, and that's what Coach (Matt) Patricia stresses.

"Every phase, you've got one shot to make a play. Just having the special teams making a big play – gunners going down making a big hit, knocking the ball out, kickoffs, big return. Creating penalties, field position – all that stuff.

"We get a spark out of good special teams play."

It's not only the obvious big plays that Patricia stresses in practice. It's also the small plays that aren't as obvious but can result in beating an opponent to make a tackle or force a holding penalty that wipes out a gain.

"Those are things we call the details," Patricia said. "We have to make sure we pay attention to the details, and never let little things become big things.

"It may be something as simple as a proper angle, or attack angle or approach angle – for a block or a tackle, either one. If your angle's off slightly, then your foot's off slightly and if the other guy's a better athlete than you are, they have an advantage.