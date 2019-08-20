O'HARA: Lions' run game continues to take positive steps

After four seasons of a downward spiral in productivity, the running game improved to 103.8 yards per game and 4.1 yards per carry. The yards per game ranked 23rd in the league, but it was a dramatic improvement over 76.3 yards per game and 3.4 yards per carry, both last in the league in 2017.

"It's hard to look at just the numbers," head coach Matt Patricia said Monday. "What are the runs? Who were they against? The whole overall picture.

"Getting there ... developing there ... We're building it there. I'm sure it will grow once we get into the season."

Quarterback Matthew Stafford didn't play in the first two games, but his work in training camp – including joint practices with the Patriots and Texans – has him believing that the Lions are achieving their goal of having a stronger running game.

"I think the guys up front are doing a really good job," Stafford said. "There's a big commitment to being physical and making sure we've got positive plays in the running game.