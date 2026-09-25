Lions vs. Jets Week 3 preview | The Official Detroit Lions Podcast

In this episode of The Official Detroit Lions Podcast, Lions team reporter Brooke Kirchhofer and lead writer Tim Twentyman break down the positives and negatives from Detroit's first two games and what's ahead in Week 3, talk with NFL analyst Kevin Clark about his thoughts across the NFL and sit down with Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Brooke and Tim first discuss what this mini-bye meant to the Lions coming off a Week 2 loss to the Bills at new Highmark Stadium. The two talk about what needs fixing on defense and how defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard went about that this week, how Detroit can improve on third down on both sides of the ball, what challenges the Jets may bring to Ford Field and the importance of the Lions' offense getting off to a good start.
Tim then welcomes Kevin onto the podcast and asks what has stood out to him across the league over these past two weeks. Kevin then breaks down what he expects to see out of the New York Jets in Week 3 against the Lions and how players, like quarterback Geno Smith, outperform their narratives. The Jets might have some areas to clean up, but overall, Kevin believes this is a talented team in the AFC East that shouldn't be overlooked.
When asked about Detroit, Kevin isn't surprised by what he sees out of the offense and discusses what he thinks the Lions' defense needs. He offers a reminder that September is an extension of training camp and that there's still a long way to go in the season.
Brooke and Tim sit down with Amon-Ra, first asking his thoughts on Detroit's offense after two regular season games and what the Lions' expectations are. Amon-Ra talks about his gratitude for quarterback Jared Goff, his relationships with other receivers across the league and how he's seen himself progress in this league.
Brooke and Tim close out the show discussing what has to happen in this Week 3 matchup vs. the Jets with two games on the road ahead of the Lions followed by their bye week.
Highlights from this episode of The Official Detroit Lions Podcast:
- 0:48 – Self-reflection week for the Lions
- 3:45 – Improving on third down
- 6:26 – Getting off to a fast start offensively
- 8:38 – Rookie battle in the trenches
- 13:50 – How to balance Detroit's aggressiveness on defense
- 16:45 – Kevin's takeaways across the NFL
- 20:56 – What to expect out of the Jets
- 22:47 – Frank Reich and Geno Smith's success
- 24:46 – Kevin's thoughts on Detroit
- 28:19 – Assessing the Lions' secondary
- 34:05 – Amon-Ra's thoughts on the Lions' offense
- 40:01 – Amon-Ra's growth with QB Jared Goff
- 46:08 – Importance of Week 3