NOTEBOOK: Hockenson working to improve in rookie season

Hockenson has 15 grabs on the season, which ranks tied for 14th most among tight ends. He has 187 yards and a couple touchdowns. His 12.5 yards per reception is third behind only Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen among tight ends with at least 15 catches.

He's been a pretty good blocker, but there's always room for improvement there as well.

"You have to forget what happened last week and move onto this week, good or bad," Hockenson said. "Forget about it, move on, and I think that's something our coaching staff and all the guys around here have done a great job with."

That should be easy this week given the challenge Detroit faces in Minnesota Sunday. The Vikings' defense ranks in the top 10 in every major statistical category.

"We have a challenge and it's a lot of fun," Hockenson said. "Just stepping up to things like that and just being able to compete day in and day out and trying to get better and trying to work with this team has been a blessing."