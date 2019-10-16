Week 7 opponent: What the Vikings are saying

5. Slot cornerback Justin Coleman has arguably been Detroit's best player on defense early on this year. Zimmer said the value of having a player like Coleman in the slot for Detroit's defense is that he can match up with anyone. Teams often view the slot as a crucial matchup area on the field.

6. Cousins got off to a slow start, but has really come on strong the last two weeks with over 600 yards passing and six touchdowns. Zimmer said part of that is attributed to the offensive line protecting Cousins better and receivers doing their part down the field.

7. Running back Dalvin Cook told Vikings.com that the Lions know they want to come in and run the football. Minnesota plans to take what Detroit gives then in the run game. The Lions haven't allowed a lot of explosive runs this year, but Cook said if they stay with it and wear the Lions down, the big runs will come.