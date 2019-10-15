NOTEBOOK: Flowers talks penalties, moving on

"I actually changed the position of my hand," Flowers said. "I was doing it all game. I didn't know that was a flag to the chest."

Speaking to a pool reporter after the game, referee Clete Blakeman explained the two calls.

"The umpire threw both of them," Blakeman said. "The last one was really the only one I've discussed with him. Basically, it's for illegal use of the hands, hands-to-the-face foul. To be a foul, we basically need to see some forceful contact that prolonged to the head and neck area of the defender. So, in his mind he had pinned him back, it was prolonged, and that's what created the foul."

The neck is probably the key word there. Holding on to the front collar of an opponent's pads could make some contact with the neck area in the eyes of the official.

Nonetheless, Flowers said he'll learn from it. He said he's ready to get back to work.