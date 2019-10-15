The Notebook

NOTEBOOK: Flowers talks penalties, moving on

Oct 15, 2019 at 02:35 AM
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

GREEN BAY – Defensive end Trey Flowers sat at his locker, still in full pads, after Monday night's 23-22 loss to the Packers trying to make sense of the two hands-to-the-face penalties he was flagged for in the fourth quarter that helped swing the outcome in Green Bay's favor.

The first came with 10:16 left in the quarter and the Lions leading 22-13. Detroit's Kevin Strong had just sacked Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on a 3rd and 10 play at the Green Bay 44-yard line, and the Packers were going to have to punt the ball back to Detroit.

Instead, Flowers was flagged. The Packers received a first down and would score a touchdown three plays later on a 35-yard pass from Rodgers to Allen Lazard.

The second Flowers penalty, on a 3rd and 4 pass at the Lions' 16 that was incomplete with one minute and 45 seconds left in the game, gave the Packers a first down and a chance to milk the clock all the way down to two seconds to kick the game-winning field goal.

Flowers didn't agree with the calls.

"I was working the move ... yeah, uh ... they saw something different than what actually happened, and they called what they thought they saw," Flowers said.

He was even more confused by the second call.

"I actually changed the position of my hand," Flowers said. "I was doing it all game. I didn't know that was a flag to the chest."

Speaking to a pool reporter after the game, referee Clete Blakeman explained the two calls.

"The umpire threw both of them," Blakeman said. "The last one was really the only one I've discussed with him. Basically, it's for illegal use of the hands, hands-to-the-face foul. To be a foul, we basically need to see some forceful contact that prolonged to the head and neck area of the defender. So, in his mind he had pinned him back, it was prolonged, and that's what created the foul."

The neck is probably the key word there. Holding on to the front collar of an opponent's pads could make some contact with the neck area in the eyes of the official.

Nonetheless, Flowers said he'll learn from it. He said he's ready to get back to work.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay probably summed it up best in the locker room a little later when he said the Lions can't put themselves into a situation where they allow the officials to impact the game.

