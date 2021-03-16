New Lions TE Josh Hill on Coach Campbell: 'You're getting the genuine guy'

Hill made the Saints' roster in 2013 as an undrafted free agent from Idaho State. Campbell joined the Saints in 2016 as tight ends coach and assistant head coach.

Hill said the experiences Campbell passed on to him from his time as a player were invaluable. That connection was part of the reason Hill signed with the Lions.

"There's a relationship there from playing for him for five years," Hill said. "It's nice to have a position coach who has played for so long -- who did some of the same things.

"He has a unique perspective about the way things might look on film, and the way guys move. I think he taught me that there is more than one way to do a job.

"Putting yourself in position to be successful is all about preparation -- the film study. He taught me a lot about how to prepare for the game."

Hill, who turns 31 in May, is one of three tight ends on the Lons' roster. The others are T.J. Hockenson, who made the Pro Bowl last season with 67 catches, and Hunter Bryant, who made the roster as an undrafted free agent. Bryant played sparingly because of an injury.

Hill played 117 games with 63 starts for the Saints. He has been durable, having played 14 or more games in seven of his eight seasons and all 16 five times.