Meet the Prospect: Malik Willis

Apr 01, 2022 at 08:59 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Name: Malik Willis

Position: Quarterback

School: Liberty

Ht/Wt: 6-0, 219

40-yard dash: Did not run

Bench: Did not bench

Vertical: Did not jump

Broad: Did not jump

3-cone: Did not run

20-yard shuttle: Did not run

Meet the Prospect: Malik Willis

View photos of NFL prospect Malik Willis.

Liberty University quarterback Malik Willis passed for 168 yards and ran for 133 yards against Western Kentucky University during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Bowling Green, KY. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
1 / 10

Liberty University quarterback Malik Willis passed for 168 yards and ran for 133 yards against Western Kentucky University during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Bowling Green, KY. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

James Kenney/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
2 / 10

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis throws during the school's pro football day for NFL scouts and coaches, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Lynchburg, Va. (AP Photo/Kendall Warner)
3 / 10

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis throws during the school's pro football day for NFL scouts and coaches, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Lynchburg, Va. (AP Photo/Kendall Warner)

Kendall Warner/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) carries the ball against Troy during the first half of an NCAA football game in Troy, Ala., in this Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, file photo. The Flames, behind former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis, have beaten Campbell (48-7) and Old Dominion (45-17) at home and edged Troy (21-13) on the road. They play at Syracuse on Friday night, Sept. 24. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
4 / 10

FILE - Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) carries the ball against Troy during the first half of an NCAA football game in Troy, Ala., in this Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, file photo. The Flames, behind former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis, have beaten Campbell (48-7) and Old Dominion (45-17) at home and edged Troy (21-13) on the road. They play at Syracuse on Friday night, Sept. 24. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) runs past the reach of Mississippi linebacker Cedric Johnson (33) on his way to a short yardage pickup during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Mississippi won 27-14. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
5 / 10

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) runs past the reach of Mississippi linebacker Cedric Johnson (33) on his way to a short yardage pickup during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Mississippi won 27-14. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
American Team quarterback Malik Willis of Liberty runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
6 / 10

American Team quarterback Malik Willis of Liberty runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) runs upfield while being chased by North Carolina State linebacker Isaiah Moore (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)
7 / 10

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) runs upfield while being chased by North Carolina State linebacker Isaiah Moore (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)

Ethan Hyman/2020, The News & Observer
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) passes under pressure from Mississippi defensive back AJ Finley (21) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Mississippi won 27-14. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
8 / 10

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) passes under pressure from Mississippi defensive back AJ Finley (21) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Mississippi won 27-14. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) throws a pass against Campbell during an NCAA college football game in Lynchburg, Va. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Kendall Warner)
9 / 10

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) throws a pass against Campbell during an NCAA college football game in Lynchburg, Va. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Kendall Warner)

Kendall Warner/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
American Team quarterback Malik Willis of Liberty runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
10 / 10

American Team quarterback Malik Willis of Liberty runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

How he fits: The Lions have a starting quarterback in veteran Jared Goff, but when we talk about the No. 2 overall pick, the most value at the top comes from selecting quarterbacks, players who can get after the quarterback and players who protect the quarterback.

Goff, 27, finished last season really strong for the Lions, and they have confidence he can pick up right where he left off with Ben Johnson as the new offensive coordinator in Detroit.

But the quarterback position is so valuable in this league that teams are always looking ahead and trying to solidify the position long term.

The Lions could opt to take a quarterback like Willis and have him sit and learn under Goff for a year, and then be in a position to push Goff and compete for the job in 2023. The Lions also don't currently have a backup who has guided a team to a win in the NFL. Tim Boyle is 0-3 and David Blough is 0-5.

Willis is an athletic signal caller with a strong arm, and he appears to have the highest ceiling of all of this year's quarterback prospects. He was really good at his Pro Day a couple weeks back. The Lions coached him at the Senior Bowl, so they know him better than most teams having spent that week with him.

Related Links

Key observations: Willis was one of the most successful running quarterbacks in college football a season ago accumulating 878 yards and 13 touchdowns. He led all FBS quarterbacks in rushing grade (94.5), 10-plus yard runs (46) and broken tackles (90) in 2021, per Pro Football Focus stats.

Willis also had a FBS-leading 11 percent big-time throw rate last season, passing for 2,857 yards and 27 touchdowns.

But Willis was also sacked 51 times last season. According to research from ESPN, Willis' 8.8 percent career sack rate in college – sacks per drop back – would be the highest for an FBS quarterback selected in the first round since at least 2005.

What they had to say about him: "Willis is a thick, sturdy quarterback with elite arm strength and play-making ability," NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said. "He has quick feet in his setup and he throws from a wide, firm base. He usually releases the ball out of a 3/4 arm slot and it jumps out of his hand. He generates incredible RPMs and flashes the ability to fit passes into tight windows.

"His accuracy is inconsistent. At times, he gets too wide with his feet and the ball sails to the perimeter. He has shown the ability to change ball speed, but he can improve on layer throws. He misses out on some completions because his throws are too flat. He's effective extending and creating against pressure (which he faced a ton of). He's outstanding on QB draws, powers and zone reads. He has a burst and pulls through tackles. Overall, Willis is still a work in progress, but he has the most upside of any QB in this class."

How he stacks up: Willis comes in at No. 27 on Jeremiah's latest list of the Top 50 prospects in this draft and the second best quarterback behind Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett.

NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks lists Willis as the third best quarterback available in this draft behind Pickett and Mississippi's Matt Corral in the newest installment of his Top 5 players at each position.

Willis comes in at No. 21 in Scouts Inc.'s rankings of this year's draft prospects, and is the top quarterback, one spot ahead of Pickett. He comes in at No. 18 on Mel Kiper Jr.'s Big Board.

What he had to say: "In my opinion, I just think it's my willingness to learn," Willis said at this year's NFL Scouting Combine when asked why he thinks he's the best quarterback in this class. "My willingness to try to be great and the physical tools I've been blessed with. And my work ethic."

Related Content

news

Lions to pick up Hockenson's option, could also extend him & Oruwariye

GM Brad Holmes said the Detroit Lions plan on picking up the fifth-year option on tight end T.J. Hockenson's contract, and could also look to extend both him and cornerback Amani Oruwariye.
news

Holmes explains his approach to Lions free agency

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes recently sat down with reports at NFL owners meetings and explained his approach to free agency this offseason.
news

Holmes describes what newly signed WR DJ Chark brings to Lions

Wide receiver DJ Chark was one of the Lions' most notable free-agent signings this offseason, and GM Brad Holmes talked to reporters this week about what Chark brings to the team.
news

Holmes has a lot of confidence in Goff as Lions QB

GM Brad Holmes has a lot of confidence in Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff, and will continue to make sure he's put in the best position possible to succeed.
news

Lions open to trading No. 2 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

General manager Brad Holmes confirmed Tuesday the Detroit Lions are open to trading the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

NFL approves overtime rule change for postseason

The NFL announced Tuesday that owners voted to approve a rule change regarding overtime in the playoffs.
news

5 things to watch: Detroit Lions 'Hard Knocks'

Tim Twentyman shares the five things he's most looking forward to watching on Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions.
news

Rod Wood talks Hard Knocks, uniforms & more

Team president Rod Wood caught up with reporters at NFL owners meetings to speak on a number of Detroit Lions topics including Hard Knocks, uniforms and more.
news

Sheila Hamp on 2024 Draft announcement: 'This is a great day for us'

Detroit was in the national spotlight Monday with the announcement the city will be hosting the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Meet the Prospect: Jermaine Johnson II

Get to know defensive end prospect Jermaine Johnson II.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 pro days to watch this week

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 NFL pro days to watch this week.
Advertising