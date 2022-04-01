Meet the Prospect: Malik Willis

How he fits: The Lions have a starting quarterback in veteran Jared Goff, but when we talk about the No. 2 overall pick, the most value at the top comes from selecting quarterbacks, players who can get after the quarterback and players who protect the quarterback.

Goff, 27, finished last season really strong for the Lions, and they have confidence he can pick up right where he left off with Ben Johnson as the new offensive coordinator in Detroit.

But the quarterback position is so valuable in this league that teams are always looking ahead and trying to solidify the position long term.

The Lions could opt to take a quarterback like Willis and have him sit and learn under Goff for a year, and then be in a position to push Goff and compete for the job in 2023. The Lions also don't currently have a backup who has guided a team to a win in the NFL. Tim Boyle is 0-3 and David Blough is 0-5.