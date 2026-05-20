Twentyman in the Huddle: 2026 NFL Draft class

On this episode of the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast presented by CoPilot+ PC, Tim Twentyman is joined by the Detroit Lions' 2026 NFL Draft class. The seven rookies share their journeys to becoming a Detroit Lion by highlighting their game, hobbies and expectations for the 2026 season.

Tim first welcomes 17th overall pick tackle Blake Miller to discuss run game coordinator and offensive line coach Hank Fraley and fellow tackle Penei Sewell, as well as his wrestling and weight lifting background. Edge rusher Derrick Moore then shares his excitement about playing alongside Aidan Hutchinson, now having two Michigan Wolverines on Detroit's defensive line.

Next, Tim welcomes linebacker Jimmy Rolder, who talks about the importance of special teams, his baseball career and general manager Brad Holmes describing him as simply 'being a football player.' Fifth-round pick Keith Abney II discusses Detroit's strong secondary room, as well as his versatility, physicality and his speed skating career. Alabama and Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law joins to talk about his passion for the game, the impact of special teams and his dad being a football coach.

Tim closes out this week's episode with sixth and seventh round defensive line picks, Skyler Gill-Howard and Tyre West. GIll-Howard shares his draft story, transitioning from running back to linebacker to defensive lineman, describing himself as a 'great player with no ceiling.' Finally, West joins Tim to highlight his four years at Tennessee, as well as his explosiveness and versatility that he brings to the defensive line.

Highlights include: