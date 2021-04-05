Meet the Prospect: Zach Wilson

Key observations: Wilson ranked second in the FBS last year in yards per pass attempt (11.0), second in completion percentage (73.5), and third in passing touchdowns (33).

He completed 54 percent of his deep throws and 68 percent of intermediate throws, per Pro Football Focus statistics. He's also an underrated athlete, rushing for 10 touchdowns last season.

What they had to say about him: "Wilson has average height and a lean/narrow frame for the quarterback position. He's an excellent athlete and generates several wow plays in every game I've studied. Wilson has a dynamic throwing motion. He carries the ball low but once his hands separate, the ball comes out in a hurry with a high level of RPMs. He's extremely accurate from a variety of platforms and arm angles. He makes some incredible throws while fading away with both feet off the ground, and he can drive the ball to the boundary from the far hash. He also uses his quickness and creativity to buy time to let his targets uncover. He's effective on designed QB runs, but that part of his game will need to be limited at the next level due to his lack of size.

"My only real concern with Wilson is durability. He's already been through shoulder surgery (after his freshman season) and he doesn't have an ideal frame. If he can stay healthy, his upside is enormous." – NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah

What he had to say: "Something I feel that separates me (from other quarterbacks in the class) is just my passion for the game," Wilson said at his pro day. "I really put a lot of time into what I do. Throughout all the years, I've really dedicated my life to football. It's crazy. People ask me what I do outside of football, and football is really my life. It's all I've got going on.