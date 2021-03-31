Meet the Prospect: Rashawn Slater

Key observations: Slater is the No. 7 overall prospect in NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's ranking of the top 50 players in the draft. He's the best offensive tackle on that list.

Slater opted out of the 2020 season, but in a full season in 2019 he allowed zero sacks, one quarterback hit, and five hurries, totaling just six pressures in 11 games started at left tackle.

He played both left and right tackle at Northwestern, so he's got some position flexibility. He started 37 games total in his college career.

What they had to say about him: "Slater is a five-star player with a nearly flawless technical game. He neutralizes pass rushers with his quick hands and superb footwork while displaying enough nastiness to finish off his run blocks with violence." - NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks