Meet the Prospect: Rashawn Slater

Name: Rashawn Slater
Position: Offensive line
School: Northwestern
Ht/Wt: 6-4/304
40 time: 4.88 seconds
Bench press: 33 reps
Vertical leap: 33 inches
3-cone: 7.48 seconds
Arm length: 33 inches
How he fits: Detroit's offensive line is probably the team's most talented position group right now, but adding a young tackle like Slater would certainly solidify the group.
The Lions have Taylor Decker at left tackle, Jonah Jackson at left guard and Pro Bowler Frank Ragnow at center. Bringing in a guy like Slater would go a long way to solidify the right side and give head coach Dan Campbell some options there. Slater could slot in at right tackle and allow veteran Halapoulivaati Vaitai to play right guard. Detroit would be in a good spot in that scenario because veteran Tyrell Crosby could certainly push Slater to be the best he can be early on with Crosby in a contract year.
Slater could also play right guard, and Crosby and Vaitai could battle it out for the right tackle spot, though selecting Slater in the top half of the draft to play guard drops the value of the selection.
Some draft analysts worry about Slater's below average arm length for a NFL tackle and think he might end up playing guard, but Slater excelled at tackle. He's got the skill set to play outside at the NFL level.
Key observations: Slater is the No. 7 overall prospect in NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's ranking of the top 50 players in the draft. He's the best offensive tackle on that list.
Slater opted out of the 2020 season, but in a full season in 2019 he allowed zero sacks, one quarterback hit, and five hurries, totaling just six pressures in 11 games started at left tackle.
He played both left and right tackle at Northwestern, so he's got some position flexibility. He started 37 games total in his college career.
What they had to say about him: "Slater is a five-star player with a nearly flawless technical game. He neutralizes pass rushers with his quick hands and superb footwork while displaying enough nastiness to finish off his run blocks with violence." - NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks
What he had to say: "I think I am the best tackle in the draft," Slater said after his pro day. "I have a really high level of confidence about that. But at the same time, I'm a team player. If a team wants to play me at guard, so be it. I'm all for it. As long as that's what's best for the team I'm happy to play whatever position they need me at."