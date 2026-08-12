Lions at Bengals: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions have their first preseason game of 2026 on Thursday, Aug. 13 in Cincinnati. Kickoff against the Bengals is slated for 7 p.m. EDT.

The last time these two teams met was during the 2025 season in Week 5. Detroit won on the road, 37-24.

Head coach Dan Campbell said on Tuesday he expects Cincinnati to play a few starters. Campbell doesn't expect a perfectly clean football game, but he will be looking for discipline, how Detroit handles competition and how his players translate their technique and development through camp so far into a game.

"Nothing's going to be perfect, certainly the first preseason game," Campbell said on Tuesday. "But you just want to see these guys keep their composure and stay disciplined and use (their) craft, use what (they've) been taught."