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Lions at Bengals: How to watch, listen and follow

Aug 12, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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Sydney Ciano

Editorial Coordinator

The Detroit Lions have their first preseason game of 2026 on Thursday, Aug. 13 in Cincinnati. Kickoff against the Bengals is slated for 7 p.m. EDT.

The last time these two teams met was during the 2025 season in Week 5. Detroit won on the road, 37-24.

Head coach Dan Campbell said on Tuesday he expects Cincinnati to play a few starters. Campbell doesn't expect a perfectly clean football game, but he will be looking for discipline, how Detroit handles competition and how his players translate their technique and development through camp so far into a game.

"Nothing's going to be perfect, certainly the first preseason game," Campbell said on Tuesday. "But you just want to see these guys keep their composure and stay disciplined and use (their) craft, use what (they've) been taught."

Here are all the ways to follow Thursday night's game:

TuneIn-CIN-16x9

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: Fox 2 Detroit (WJBK)

  • Play-by-play: Jack Kizer
  • Analyst: T.J. Lang
  • Sideline reporters: Patti Cesarini

International TV Coverage:

Canada: TSN2
Germany: DAZN & NFL GAME PASS
Brazil: SPORTV2 & NFL GAME PASS INTERNATIONAL

Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices on www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App. Click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started to begin streaming!

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Analyst: Lomas Brown

FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com. For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

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