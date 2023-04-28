Lions draft tight end Sam LaPorta

The Detroit Lions have double dipped on University of Iowa prospects early in the NFL Draft with the selection of tight end Sam LaPorta with their first pick in the second round (No. 34 overall). The Lions selected Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell No. 18 overall Thursday night.

In LaPorta, the Lions are getting an uber productive pass-catching tight end who caught over 50 passes with more than 600 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons. Iowa is known for developing NFL-ready tight ends, and LaPorta is next in line.

"I'm just going to try and add as much value as I can as quickly as I can," LaPorta said after the selection. "The Lions' offense last year was extremely explosive ... I just hope I can contribute to that.