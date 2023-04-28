Draft Coverage

Lions draft tight end Sam LaPorta

Apr 28, 2023 at 07:43 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions have double dipped on University of Iowa prospects early in the NFL Draft with the selection of tight end Sam LaPorta with their first pick in the second round (No. 34 overall). The Lions selected Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell No. 18 overall Thursday night.

In LaPorta, the Lions are getting an uber productive pass-catching tight end who caught over 50 passes with more than 600 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons. Iowa is known for developing NFL-ready tight ends, and LaPorta is next in line.

"I'm just going to try and add as much value as I can as quickly as I can," LaPorta said after the selection. "The Lions' offense last year was extremely explosive ... I just hope I can contribute to that.

"It's really cool to kind of be the next guy. I showed up as a freshman and I was just hoping I could sneak onto the field. Four years later I leave the University of Iowa and I feel I'm right up there with names like T.J. Hockenson, Dallas Clark, and Noah Fant and that's something I'm really proud of."

Behind the Scenes: Jahmyr Gibbs & Jack Campbell arrive in Detroit

View photos of Detroit Lions first-round picks Jahmyr Gibbs & Jack Campbell arriving in Detroit.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs arrives at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 23

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs arrives at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs arrives at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 23

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs arrives at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 23

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 23

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 23

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 23

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 23

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 23

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 23

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 23

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell arrives at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 23

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell arrives at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell arrives at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 23

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell arrives at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell meets Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 23

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell meets Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 23

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell meets Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 23

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell meets Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell, and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 23

Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell, and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell, and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 23

Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell, and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 23

Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 23

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 23

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell, and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 23

Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell, and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 23

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 23

Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

A four-year starter at Iowa, LaPorta was the featured target in Iowa's offense splitting time almost equally as an inline tight end and a player who lined up offline in the slot or out wide. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will no-doubt like that kind of versatility. LaPorta was the Big Ten's Tight End of the Year and finished as the program's all-time receptions leader (153) at the position.

LaPorta said he is super excited to be teammates with Campbell once again.

"I kept getting asked in the Combine interview process what teammate I wanted to bring with me to my new team and I kept saying Jack Campbell, Jack Campbell," LaPorta said. "I think the kid really speaks for himself. Phenomenal football player and even better human. I just can't wait to be back in the building with him."

LaPorta (6-3, 245) ran the 40 in 4.59 seconds at the Combine. He's a solid route runner who should be able to make an impact right away.

He joins a Lions tight end group that set a franchise record with 12 touchdowns from the position last season.

Johnson knows how to utilize the tight end position in a playmaking role, and LaPorta should fit right in.

Related Content

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Tight end Sam LaPorta

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' second-round selection of tight end Sam LaPorta.

news

Lions trade up, draft defensive back Brian Branch

With the 45th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select defensive back Brian Branch.

news

Campbell excited to be in Detroit after clicking with Lions in Combine meeting

Linebacker Jack Campbell is excited to be in Detroit after clicking with the Lions in his formal Combine interview.

news

Gibbs confident in his abilities as a do-it-all back: 'I know what I can do'

New Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is confident in his abilities as he prepares for the next stage of his career at the NFL level.

news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Second and third rounds

Tim Twentyman takes a look at who the experts have the Detroit Lions selecting in the second and third rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 2

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Linebacker Jack Campbell

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' first-round selection of linebacker Jack Campbell.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Running back Jahmyr Gibbs

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' first-round selection of running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

news

Lions draft linebacker Jack Campbell

With the 18th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select linebacker Jack Campbell.

news

Lions trade down, draft running back Jahmyr Gibbs

With the 12th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

news

Detroitlions.com 2023 mock draft

Detroitlions.com takes a shot at predicting what the Lions will do with both of their first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Advertising