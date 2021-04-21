10 takeaways from Daniel Jeremiah's pre-draft conference call

NFL media analyst Daniel Jeremiah held his final national conference call Wednesday ahead of next week's NFL Draft April 29-May 1 in Cleveland. Jeremiah touched on a lot of different topics, so here are some quick takeaways from his call:

1. He said this is the worst defensive tackle class in terms of top-end talent and depth he's seen since 2003. Jeremiah said he won't be surprised if only two defensive tackles are selected in the top 75 picks. The top defensive tackle on Jeremiah's list of his Top 50 prospects is Washington's Levi Onwuzurike, who comes in at No. 30. Alabama's Christian Barmore is No. 42.

2. This has been a strange pre-draft process with February's NFL Scouting Combine being canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Teams have relied heavily on pro days. Jeremiah said the biggest concern teams have at this point is some of the incomplete medical evaluations on players, especially players projected to go on Day 3.

"People are majorly freaked out about the medicals," Jeremiah said.

He thinks it might particularly affect the back part of the draft with teams more willing to move up into Day 2 or early in Day 3 (Round 5) using late-round picks to be able to draft players they have a more complete medical picture on.

3. In the same light, there have been some positive developments to this offseason, per Jeremiah. The ability to hold multiple Zoom sessions with players and have more one-on-one time with prospects, not just the 15 minutes at the Combine or one of 30 pre-draft visits, has been a welcome development for teams. Jeremiah thinks the Zoom process with prospects is here to stay, even when things get more back to normal.

4. Who is a player Jeremiah has moving up his Top 50 list? He mentioned North Dakota State offensive tackle Dillon Radunz, who is currently listed at No. 47. He said after more study on him he'll likely move up into the early 30s on his final Top 50 released next week.