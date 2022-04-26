Draft Coverage

Powered By

How to watch and follow the 2022 NFL Draft

Apr 26, 2022 at 11:30 AM
PJ CLARK HEADSHOT 2021
PJ Clark

Digital Media Coordinator

The 87th NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 28. This year's festivities will take place on the Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. DetroitLions.com has you covered on all things surrounding the eight picks the Lions are set to make this weekend. Here is everything Lions fans need to know in order to follow the 2022 NFL Draft:

When

  • Round 1: Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. EDT
  • Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m. EDT
  • Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30 at 12 p.m. EDT

TV Coverage

All three days of the 2022 NFL Draft will be televised by the following networks:

  • ABC
  • ESPN
  • ESPN Deportes
  • NFL Network

Lions Draft Picks

Tim Twentyman details each pick the Lions have in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Detroit Lions LIVE

Join us for Detroit Lions LIVE, powered by Pink Energy, beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 28. See and hear from GM Brad Holmes, head coach Dan Campbell, Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara leading up to the start of the draft, with more special guests joining your host Dannie Rogers from the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas. Detroit Lions Live will be streamed on the Lions' YouTube channel, DetroitLions.com and the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Detroit Lions LIVE will begin again at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 29. Dannie Rogers will be joined by the Lions' first-round picks to get their initial reactions on becoming the newest members of the team. Hear from Lions Legend T.J. Lang, Lions position coaches and the college coaches of Detroit's first rounders to discuss all that transpired on night one. Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara preview rounds two and three ahead of what will be a busy night in Allen Park.

Video & Analysis

GM Brad Holmes is expected to meet with the media at the end of each day of the draft. Holmes spoke with reporters for his pre-draft press conference last Thursday.

Draft Tracker

Follow along and don't miss a pick with the Detroit Lions Draft Tracker. All Lions picks will be recorded on the tracker, along with important information about each of the newest Lions including highlights, analysis and photos. The Detroit Lions Mobile App will also feature an NFL Draft takeover with content and free-to-play trivia.

Games

Play GM powered by Pink Energy: Play GM is back for a second year, giving you a chance to choose the Lions' day one and two selections. Make your voice heard by voting in each of the polls and be sure to watch Detroit Lions LIVE on Thursday and Friday night to see which picks end up winning.

Lions Draft Trivia: Answer Lions and NFL Draft related trivia questions to earn your chance to win Lions autographed items! Trivia can be found on the home screen of the Detroit Lions Mobile App, and runs every day between Tuesday, April 26 and Thursday, April 28, with a new set of 10 questions each day.

Social Media

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by following the team on all the following social media channels:

Related Content

news

TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who make sense for Lions in first round

Tim Twentyman takes a final look at 10 prospects that make sense for the Detroit Lions in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Lions 2022 NFL Draft order: All rounds & picks

Check out the Detroit Lions' final order of picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

NFC NORTH: 2022 NFL Draft preview

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where each of the four teams in the NFC North stand heading into the draft, as well as prospects that could interest each team.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 positions of need for Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at the Detroit Lions' top five positions of need heading into the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Daniel Jeremiah thinks Hutchinson would be a 'home run' pick for Lions at 2

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah spoke with reporters via conference to discuss this year's draft prospects. Here are all the highlights.

news

2022 NFL Draft preview: 5 running backs that could interest the Lions

Mike O'Hara takes a look at 5 running back prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions.

news

Meet the Prospect: Christian Harris

Get to know linebacker prospect Christian Harris.

news

KEY QUESTIONS: Has trade talk for No. 2 pick increased leading into draft?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes' pre-draft press conference.

news

2022 NFL Draft preview: 5 offensive linemen that could interest the Lions

Mike O'Hara takes a look at 5 offensive line prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions.

news

Meet the Prospect: Chris Olave

Get to know wide receiver prospect Chris Olave.

news

2022 NFL Draft preview: 5 interior defensive linemen that could interest the Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 interior defensive line prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions.

Advertising