How to watch and follow the 2022 NFL Draft

The 87th NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 28. This year's festivities will take place on the Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. DetroitLions.com has you covered on all things surrounding the eight picks the Lions are set to make this weekend. Here is everything Lions fans need to know in order to follow the 2022 NFL Draft:

When

Round 1 : Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. EDT

: Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. EDT Rounds 2-3 : Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m. EDT

: Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m. EDT Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30 at 12 p.m. EDT

TV Coverage

All three days of the 2022 NFL Draft will be televised by the following networks:

ABC

ESPN

ESPN Deportes

NFL Network

Lions Draft Picks

Tim Twentyman details each pick the Lions have in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Detroit Lions LIVE

Join us for Detroit Lions LIVE, powered by Pink Energy, beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 28. See and hear from GM Brad Holmes, head coach Dan Campbell, Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara leading up to the start of the draft, with more special guests joining your host Dannie Rogers from the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas. Detroit Lions Live will be streamed on the Lions' YouTube channel, DetroitLions.com and the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Detroit Lions LIVE will begin again at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 29. Dannie Rogers will be joined by the Lions' first-round picks to get their initial reactions on becoming the newest members of the team. Hear from Lions Legend T.J. Lang, Lions position coaches and the college coaches of Detroit's first rounders to discuss all that transpired on night one. Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara preview rounds two and three ahead of what will be a busy night in Allen Park.

Video & Analysis