How to watch and follow the 2022 NFL Draft

The 87th NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 28. This year's festivities will take place on the Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. DetroitLions.com has you covered on all things surrounding the eight picks the Lions are set to make this weekend. Here is everything Lions fans need to know in order to follow the 2022 NFL Draft:
When
- Round 1: Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. EDT
- Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m. EDT
- Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30 at 12 p.m. EDT
TV Coverage
All three days of the 2022 NFL Draft will be televised by the following networks:
- ABC
- ESPN
- ESPN Deportes
- NFL Network
Lions Draft Picks
Tim Twentyman details each pick the Lions have in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Detroit Lions LIVE
Join us for Detroit Lions LIVE, powered by Pink Energy, beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 28. See and hear from GM Brad Holmes, head coach Dan Campbell, Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara leading up to the start of the draft, with more special guests joining your host Dannie Rogers from the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas. Detroit Lions Live will be streamed on the Lions' YouTube channel, DetroitLions.com and the Detroit Lions Mobile App.
Detroit Lions LIVE will begin again at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 29. Dannie Rogers will be joined by the Lions' first-round picks to get their initial reactions on becoming the newest members of the team. Hear from Lions Legend T.J. Lang, Lions position coaches and the college coaches of Detroit's first rounders to discuss all that transpired on night one. Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara preview rounds two and three ahead of what will be a busy night in Allen Park.
Video & Analysis
GM Brad Holmes is expected to meet with the media at the end of each day of the draft. Holmes spoke with reporters for his pre-draft press conference last Thursday.
Draft Tracker
Follow along and don't miss a pick with the Detroit Lions Draft Tracker. All Lions picks will be recorded on the tracker, along with important information about each of the newest Lions including highlights, analysis and photos. The Detroit Lions Mobile App will also feature an NFL Draft takeover with content and free-to-play trivia.
Games
Play GM powered by Pink Energy: Play GM is back for a second year, giving you a chance to choose the Lions' day one and two selections. Make your voice heard by voting in each of the polls and be sure to watch Detroit Lions LIVE on Thursday and Friday night to see which picks end up winning.
Lions Draft Trivia: Answer Lions and NFL Draft related trivia questions to earn your chance to win Lions autographed items! Trivia can be found on the home screen of the Detroit Lions Mobile App, and runs every day between Tuesday, April 26 and Thursday, April 28, with a new set of 10 questions each day.
Social Media
Get the latest Detroit Lions news by following the team on all the following social media channels: