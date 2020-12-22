Golladay started path to success at St. Rita High School

Kenny Golladay chose to attend St. Rita High School for the combination of athletics and academics offered by the Catholic school that was within walking distance of his home on Chicago's south side.

Golladay got the athletics and academics he was expecting, and a lot more.

He got so much more, in fact, that Golladay credits the entire high school rather than a single teacher for starting him on the path to what he has accomplished in his four seasons as a wide receiver with the Detroit Lions and his personal development off the gridiron.

"For starters, it was just the brotherhood," Golladay said, speaking warmly of his four years at St. Rita. "I went there for academics, but also for athletics. It went hand in hand.

"That school really taught us a lot about core values. Being a young man, it taught us a lot about responsibility."

Retired Detroit Lions fullback Cory Schlesinger, a Lion from 1995-2006, is a prime example of an athlete who understands both sides of the student-teacher relationship.

He grew up in the small town of Duncan, Nebraska, and has strong memories of how his teachers helped inspire him to learn.

Schlesinger has tried to impart that to his students at Allen Park High School, where he has been teaching a variety of subjects such as design, architecture and board drafting.

Schlesinger felt that even though he was in a large classroom with other students, the teachers were speaking directly to him.

"They gave me encouragement to do my best. That was probably the most important thing to me -- the willingness to work with me.