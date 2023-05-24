Gibbs & Campbell among leaders in ESPN's projected rookie stats

Some draft analysts questioned whether the Detroit Lions picked the right players with their two first-round draft picks, but ESPN projects running back Jahmyr Gibbs and linebacker Jack Campbell to be among the leaders with their production in key areas.
In an article published today, Campbell was projected to lead all rookies in tackles with 97. Defensive back Devon Witherspoon of Seattle was second with 67 tackles.
Gibbs was projected to rank in the top two in four rushing and receiving categories. Bijan Robinson, drafted in the first round by Atlanta, also was projected to be in the top two in four categories.
View photos from Day 1 of Detroit Lions OTA practices on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Allen Park, Mich.
Robinson was No. 1 with 1,118 yards rushing and eight rushing TDs. Gibbs was No. 2 with 738 yards rushing and seven rushing TDs.
Gibbs was No. 1 with 379 receiving yards. Robinson was second with 376. Both were projected to have two receiving touchdowns.
Robinson was No. 1 with 10 total TDs from scrimmage. Gibbs was second with nine.