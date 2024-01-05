NOTEBOOK: Hutchinson heating up as postseason nears

"I mean he just, he's relentless," head coach Dan Campbell said this week of Hutchinson. "He gives everything he's got to win the rep every time and to almost, and almost, and almost get there and then you get there, and then you get there, and then you get there. I think that's pretty satisfying.

"I think it just – he's always going to want more, but it makes you want to get more and every time you're able to beat a double team or to beat a one-on-one a little bit faster, your confidence goes up and you gain experience doing it. And all of that's not possible if you don't put out the effort, he's putting into it either, by the way. You just can't. He's playing at a high level for us."

With the playoffs just a week away, it could be a great sign for this defense that their best player is starting to heat up with the sack production at just the right time.