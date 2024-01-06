How to Watch

Lions vs. Vikings: How to watch, listen and follow

Jan 06, 2024
The 2023 NFC North champion Detroit Lions look to round out the regular season with a win at home as they take on Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Jan. 7th at 1:00 p.m. ET. With a win on Sunday, the Lions would win twelve games in a season for just the second time, matching the 1991 team's mark. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Joe Davis
  • Analyst: Daryl Johnston

TV map: See where the Lions-Vikings matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions Live CURE Auto Insurance Postgame Show following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
PREGAME ACTIVITIES

Pride Plaza: Start your pregame party at Pride Plaza on Brush Street, the Detroit Lions' official tailgate presented by Bud Light. Admission is free and the event includes Bud Light bars, beverage tents, Detroit food trucks, exciting interactive fan games and more. Pride Plaza will open at 10:00 a.m. this week!

Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Power Hour for the first hour and a half after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials including $3.49 beers, $2.99 hot dogs and $2.49 sodas. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!

Game Day Guide: Find all the info you need to have the best game day experience at Ford Field. Learn about Power Hour, Lions Loyal Member savings, the Top 10 Things To Do on Game Day, traffic, parking and more.

GAMEDAY GIVEAWAY

Early arriving fans will receive a Barry Sanders Replica Statue, courtesy of Rocket Mortgage! Gates will open at 10:30 a.m.

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

  • Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict! Which team will win the coin toss? Who will lead the game in passing yards? Which player will score the first touchdown? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item, as well as compete for a yearlong prize!
  • Lions BINGO presented by Little Caesars: After a year away, Lions Bingo returns for the 2023 season! Set your board, watch the game and win fantastic weekly prizes, courtesy of Little Caesars.

Meet the Opponent: Minnesota Vikings

View photos of the starters for the Minnesota Vikings.

Head Coach: Kevin O'Connell Offensive Coordinator: Wes Phillips Defensive Coordinator: Brian Flores Special Teams Coordinator: Matt Daniels
Head Coach: Kevin O'Connell

Offensive Coordinator: Wes Phillips

Defensive Coordinator: Brian Flores

Special Teams Coordinator: Matt Daniels

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Nick Mullens Backed up by Jaren Hall and Joshua Dobbs
QB Nick Mullens

Backed up by Jaren Hall and Joshua Dobbs

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Alexander Mattison Backed up by Ty Chandler and Kene Nwangwu
RB Alexander Mattison

Backed up by Ty Chandler and Kene Nwangwu

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FB C.J. Ham
FB C.J. Ham

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Justin Jefferson Backed up by Jalen Nailor and Brandon Powell
WR Justin Jefferson

Backed up by Jalen Nailor and Brandon Powell

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Jordan Addison Backed up by K.J. Osborn
WR Jordan Addison

Backed up by K.J. Osborn

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Josh Oliver Backed up by Johnny Mundt and Nick Muse
TE Josh Oliver

Backed up by Johnny Mundt and Nick Muse 

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Carolyn Kaster/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
T Christian Darrisaw Backed up by David Quessenberry
T Christian Darrisaw

Backed up by David Quessenberry

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Dalton Risner Backed up by Chris Reed
G Dalton Risner

Backed up by Chris Reed

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
C Garrett Bradbury Backed up by Austin Schlottmann
C Garrett Bradbury

Backed up by Austin Schlottmann

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Ed Ingram Backed up by Blake Brandel
G Ed Ingram

Backed up by Blake Brandel

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Brian O'Neill Backed up by Hakeem Adeniji
T Brian O'Neill

Backed up by Hakeem Adeniji

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OLB Danielle Hunter
OLB Danielle Hunter

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Khyiris Tonga Backed up by Sheldon Day
DL Khyiris Tonga

Backed up by Sheldon Day

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DL Harrison Phillips Backed up by T.J. Smith
DL Harrison Phillips

Backed up by T.J. Smith

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Jonathan Bullard Backed up by Jaquelin Roy
DE Jonathan Bullard

Backed up by Jaquelin Roy

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OLB Pat Jones II Backed up by Andre Carter II
OLB Pat Jones II

Backed up by Andre Carter II

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB Jordan Hicks Backed up by Anthony Barr and Nick Vigil
LB Jordan Hicks

Backed up by Anthony Barr and Nick Vigil

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB Ivan Pace Jr. Backed up by Brian Asamoah II
LB Ivan Pace Jr. 

Backed up by Brian Asamoah II

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Akayleb Evans Backed up by Andrew Booth Jr. and NaJee Thompson
CB Akayleb Evans

Backed up by Andrew Booth Jr. and NaJee Thompson

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Byron Murphy Jr. Backed up by Mekhi Blackmon
CB Byron Murphy Jr.

Backed up by Mekhi Blackmon

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Harrison Smith Backed up by Josh Metellus and Jay Ward
S Harrison Smith

Backed up by Josh Metellus and Jay Ward

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Camryn Bynum Backed up by Theo Jackson and Lewis Cine
S Camryn Bynum

Backed up by Theo Jackson and Lewis Cine

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Greg Joseph
K Greg Joseph 

(AP Photo/David Becker)

David Becker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Ryan Wright
P/H Ryan Wright

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LS Andrew DePaola
LS Andrew DePaola

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR Ty Chandler Backed up by Brandon Powell
KR Ty Chandler

Backed up by Brandon Powell

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Brandon Powell
PR Brandon Powell

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

