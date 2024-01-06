Lions vs. Vikings: How to watch, listen and follow

The 2023 NFC North champion Detroit Lions look to round out the regular season with a win at home as they take on Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Jan. 7th at 1:00 p.m. ET. With a win on Sunday, the Lions would win twelve games in a season for just the second time, matching the 1991 team's mark. Here are all the ways to follow the game:
WATCH LIVE
TV coverage: FOX
- Play-by-play: Joe Davis
- Analyst: Daryl Johnston
TV map: See where the Lions-Vikings matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.
Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.
Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions Live CURE Auto Insurance Postgame Show following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.
LISTEN LIVE
Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network
- Play-by-play: Dan Miller
- Color commentary: Lomas Brown
- Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
PREGAME ACTIVITIES
Pride Plaza: Start your pregame party at Pride Plaza on Brush Street, the Detroit Lions' official tailgate presented by Bud Light. Admission is free and the event includes Bud Light bars, beverage tents, Detroit food trucks, exciting interactive fan games and more. Pride Plaza will open at 10:00 a.m. this week!
Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Power Hour for the first hour and a half after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials including $3.49 beers, $2.99 hot dogs and $2.49 sodas. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!
Game Day Guide: Find all the info you need to have the best game day experience at Ford Field. Learn about Power Hour, Lions Loyal Member savings, the Top 10 Things To Do on Game Day, traffic, parking and more.
GAMEDAY GIVEAWAY
Early arriving fans will receive a Barry Sanders Replica Statue, courtesy of Rocket Mortgage! Gates will open at 10:30 a.m.
PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP
- Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict! Which team will win the coin toss? Who will lead the game in passing yards? Which player will score the first touchdown? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item, as well as compete for a yearlong prize!
- Lions BINGO presented by Little Caesars: After a year away, Lions Bingo returns for the 2023 season! Set your board, watch the game and win fantastic weekly prizes, courtesy of Little Caesars.
