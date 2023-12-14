NOTEBOOK: Gardner-Johnson medically cleared to return

MATCHUP WEAPON

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs needs just 20 scrimmage yards Saturday against Denver to reach 1,000 on the season. The rookie has rushed for 692 yards and six touchdowns and has added 45 receptions for 288 yards.

His 5.4-yard average per rush is the second highest in the NFL behind only Pittsburgh's Jaylen Warren. Gibbs' eight rushes of 20-plus yards leads the NFL. Behind him on that list with seven are Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Raheem Mostert and Najee Harris.

He and veteran David Montgomery have become one of the best duos in the NFL, combining for 2,116 scrimmage yards, second most by any team's running back unit.

Gibbs has been exactly the player the Lions thought he'd be when they took him No. 12 overall.

"He is a runner who has versatility to run any scheme that you want to run," Campbell said of Gibbs. "He's got home-run speed if he finds a crease. But he's also a matchup piece for you in the pass game because he can do so many things. He's instinctive. The more reps he banks he just gets better and better and better."

Lions pass-game coordinator Tanner Engstrand said Thursday what makes Gibbs so special in the pass game is that he's a good matchup against every position on defense, not just linebackers.