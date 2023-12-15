Lions vs. Broncos: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions still sit atop the NFC North and return home to face Javonte Williams and the Denver Broncos on Saturday, Dec. 16th at 8:15 p.m. ET. This game was moved to its Saturday night broadcast window as part of the NFL's flexible scheduling and will be nationally televised on NFL Network. With a win, the Lions would sweep the AFC West during the 2023 regular season and win ten games for the first time under Dan Campbell. Here are all the ways to follow the game: