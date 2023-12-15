Lions vs. Broncos: How to watch, listen and follow

How to Watch

Dec 15, 2023 at 06:44 AM
The Detroit Lions still sit atop the NFC North and return home to face Javonte Williams and the Denver Broncos on Saturday, Dec. 16th at 8:15 p.m. ET. This game was moved to its Saturday night broadcast window as part of the NFL's flexible scheduling and will be nationally televised on NFL Network. With a win, the Lions would sweep the AFC West during the 2023 regular season and win ten games for the first time under Dan Campbell. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: NFL Network

  • Play-by-play: Kevin Harlan
  • Analyst: Trent Green
  • Sideline Reporter: Melanie Collins

Saturday night's Lions-Broncos game will be broadcast nationwide on NFL Network. For those in the Detroit market, the game will also be available on WJBK (FOX).

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions Live CURE Auto Insurance Postgame Show following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
PREGAME ACTIVITIES

Pride Plaza: Start your pregame party at Pride Plaza on Brush Street, the Detroit Lions' official tailgate presented by Bud Light. Admission is free and the event includes Bud Light bars, beverage tents, Detroit food trucks, exciting interactive fan games and more. Pride Plaza will open at 10:00 a.m. this week!

Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Power Hour for the first hour and a half after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials including $3.49 beers, $2.99 hot dogs and $2.49 sodas. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!

Game Day Guide: Find all the info you need to have the best game day experience at Ford Field. Learn about Power Hour, Lions Loyal Member savings, the Top 10 Things To Do on Game Day, traffic, parking and more.

GAMEDAY GIVEAWAY

Early arriving fans will receive a Lions alternate helmet ornament, celebrating the 90th season of Lions football. Gates will open at 5:45 p.m.

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

  • Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict! Which team will win the coin toss? Who will lead the game in passing yards? Which player will score the first touchdown? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item, as well as compete for a yearlong prize!
  • Lions BINGO presented by Little Caesars: After a year away, Lions Bingo returns for the 2023 season! Set your board, watch the game and win fantastic weekly prizes, courtesy of Little Caesars.

Meet the Opponent: Denver Broncos

View photos of the starters for the Denver Broncos.

*Head Coach: Sean Payton * Offensive Coordinator: Joe Lombardi Defensive Coordinator: Vance Joseph Special Teams Coordinator: Ben Kotwica (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
1 / 27

Head Coach: Sean Payton

Offensive Coordinator: Joe Lombardi

Defensive Coordinator: Vance Joseph

Special Teams Coordinator: Ben Kotwica

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*WR Jerry Jeudy * Backed up by Marvin Mims Jr. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
2 / 27

WR Jerry Jeudy

Backed up by Marvin Mims Jr.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*T Garett Bolles * Backed up by Cam Fleming (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
3 / 27

T Garett Bolles

Backed up by Cam Fleming

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*G Ben Powers * Backed up by Quinn Bailey (AP Photo/Bart Young)
4 / 27

G Ben Powers

Backed up by Quinn Bailey

(AP Photo/Bart Young)

Bart Young/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Lloyd Cushenberry III Backed up by Luke Wattenberg and Alex Forsyth (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
5 / 27

C Lloyd Cushenberry III

Backed up by Luke Wattenberg and Alex Forsyth

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*G Quinn Meinerz * Backed up by Quinn Bailey (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)
6 / 27

G Quinn Meinerz

Backed up by Quinn Bailey

(AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/2023.Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
*T Mike McGlinchey * Backed up by Cam Fleming (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
7 / 27

T Mike McGlinchey

Backed up by Cam Fleming

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*TE Adam Trautman * Backed up by Chirs Manhertz and Nate Adkins (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
8 / 27

TE Adam Trautman

Backed up by Chirs Manhertz and Nate Adkins

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Courtland Sutton Backed up by Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Brandon Johnson (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
9 / 27

WR Courtland Sutton

Backed up by Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Brandon Johnson

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*RB Javonte Williams * Backed up by Samaje Perine, Jaleel McLaughlin and Dwayne Washington (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
10 / 27

RB Javonte Williams

Backed up by Samaje Perine, Jaleel McLaughlin and Dwayne Washington

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*FB Michael Burton * (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
11 / 27

FB Michael Burton

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*QB Russell Wilson * Backed up by Jarrett Stidham (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
12 / 27

QB Russell Wilson

Backed up by Jarrett Stidham

(AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Ryan Sun/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Zach Allen  Backed up by Elijah Garcia (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
13 / 27

DE Zach Allen 

Backed up by Elijah Garcia

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
NT D.J. Jones Backed up by Mike Purcell (AP Photo/Bart Young)
14 / 27

NT D.J. Jones

Backed up by Mike Purcell

(AP Photo/Bart Young)

Bart Young/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Jonathan Harris  Backed up by Matt Henningsen (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
15 / 27

DE Jonathan Harris 

Backed up by Matt Henningsen

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SLB Jonathon Cooper Backed up by Ronnie Perkins (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
16 / 27

SLB Jonathon Cooper

Backed up by Ronnie Perkins

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*WLB Baron Browning * Backed up by Nik Bonitto and Thomas Incoom (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
17 / 27

WLB Baron Browning

Backed up by Nik Bonitto and Thomas Incoom

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*ILB Josey Jewell * Backed up by Justin Strnad and Ben Niemann (AP Photo/Bart Young)
18 / 27

ILB Josey Jewell

Backed up by Justin Strnad and Ben Niemann

(AP Photo/Bart Young)

Bart Young/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Alex Singleton Backed up by Drew Sanders (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
19 / 27

ILB Alex Singleton

Backed up by Drew Sanders

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Pat Surtain II Backed up by Ja'Quan McMillian and Tremon Smith (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)
20 / 27

CB Pat Surtain II

Backed up by Ja'Quan McMillian and Tremon Smith

(AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Maria Lysaker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*CB Fabian Moreau * Backed up by Damarri Mathis and Riley Moss (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
21 / 27

CB Fabian Moreau

Backed up by Damarri Mathis and Riley Moss

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*S P.J. Locke * Backed up by Delarrin Turner-Yell (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
22 / 27

S P.J. Locke

Backed up by Delarrin Turner-Yell

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Justin Simmons Backed up by JL Skinner (AP Photo/Bart Young)
23 / 27

S Justin Simmons

Backed up by JL Skinner

(AP Photo/Bart Young)

Bart Young/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Wil Lutz  (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)
24 / 27

K Wil Lutz 

(AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Maria Lysaker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P Riley Dixon (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
25 / 27

P Riley Dixon

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*LS Mitchell Fraboni * (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
26 / 27

LS Mitchell Fraboni

(AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Erin Hooley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR/PR Marvin Mims Jr.  Backed up by Jaleel McLaughlin and Tremon Smith (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
27 / 27

KR/PR Marvin Mims Jr. 

Backed up by Jaleel McLaughlin and Tremon Smith

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
