Lions provide update on Jack Campbell

Jack is the unquestioned leader on Detroit's defense and a team captain. He's one of the most liked players in the locker room, and Coach Campbell said his presence in the huddle and the locker room will be missed.

"I don't even know if I can put it into words," Campbell said. "Look, when you get voted captain that says a ton, especially with this group of guys. He earned every bit of that. He's trustworthy. He's dependable.

"He'll give you the shirt off his back. He's just all heart and all effort. Just an unbelievable person. Down to earth and very genuine. There's not a man on this team that doesn't respect Jack Campbell."

The team's hearts and minds are with their captain and his family as they prepare for their game at Miami on Sunday.

"I think we balance it," Campbell said. "It is what it is. It's not going away. It's important and he's important to us. That he's OK is important. So, we acknowledge that and we talk about that and at the same time we get ready for this next opponent. We kind of do a little bit of both, honestly."

As the Lions get back to work this week preparing to play the Dolphins, their hearts and prayers will be with their defensive captain. Campbell encouraged everyone to keep Jack in their thoughts.