2020 Combine Preview: Special teams

Lions need at the position: Moderate

Long-time Lions punter Sam Martin is an unrestricted free agent. He and the team will have to make their decisions on the future of the position in the coming month. Martin took a pay cut in 2019, and the Lions signed Jack Fox and Matt Wile to futures contracts at the position. The Lions could re-sign Martin, turn to Fox or Wile, or look to get younger with a Day 3 pick. The Lions did coach Mann in the Senior Bowl.

Long snapper Don Muhlbach said after the season he hasn't thought about retirement yet, and would like to return for a 17th season. His play hasn't dropped to where that's no longer an option. A 17th season seems like possibility, but the Lions will eventually have to start thinking about a replacement. Muhlbach can't play forever. James Fisher was signed to a futures deal, and the Lions could always look to someone like Ferguson or Wirtel in the late rounds of the draft.

The Lions are good at kicker for at least another season. Matt Prater is one of the best in the business and is signed through 2020.