NFL Scouting Combine

2020 Combine Preview: Special teams

Feb 21, 2020 at 07:10 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

We conclude our preview of this year's NFL Scouting Combine with a look at the specialists taking part next week in Indianapolis. Some of the inconsistencies that plagued teams in the kicking game last season shows the value of these sometimes overlooked prospects in the draft process.

Top 2 kickers to watch at Combine:

1. Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia, 6-1, 187

Won the Lou Groza Award as the nation's best kicker this past season. He made all 46 of his extra points and was 27-for-33 kicking field goals. Blankenship has a big leg and made over 80 percent (82.5) of his career field-goal attempts in college.

2. Tyler Bass, Georgia Southern, 5-10, 183

Bass was really impressive at the Senior Bowl, showing off a big leg with accuracy. He doesn't have a ton of 50-plus-yard field goals under his belt, but he finished with a 93 percent success rate on kicks between 30 and 50 yards in 2019.

2020 Combine Preview: special teams photos

Texas A&M punter Braden Mann (34) kicks against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
1 / 3

Texas A&M punter Braden Mann (34) kicks against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (98) kicks a field goal against Missouri during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis)
2 / 3

Georgia place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (98) kicks a field goal against Missouri during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia Southern's Tyler Bass (16) celebrates after kicking a field goal to defeat South Alabama during the second overtime of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. Georgia Southern won 20-17. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
3 / 3

Georgia Southern's Tyler Bass (16) celebrates after kicking a field goal to defeat South Alabama during the second overtime of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. Georgia Southern won 20-17. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Top 2 punters to watch at Combine:

1. Braden Mann, Texas A&M, 5-11, 195

Won the Ray Guy Award as the nation's top punter in 2018, setting the NCAA record with 51.0 yards per punt and placing 19 of 50 punts inside the 20. Averaged 47.1 yards per punt this past season, placed 26 punts inside the 20 and made seven tackles this past season.

2. Michael Turk, Arizona State, 6-1, 228

Led the Pac-12 in punting average (46.0) and was a first-team all-conference performer. Turk forced fair catches on 20 of 59 punts, putting 32 of those kicks inside the 20 with six touchbacks. Turk has a big leg and will get better with his precision once he gets NFL instruction and technique work.

Top 2 long snappers to watch at Combine:

1. Blake Ferguson, LSU, 6-3, 227

Four year starter. Followed in his brother Reid's footsteps as the LSU long snapper. Was a team captain in each of the last two years. Has great speed and accuracy on his snaps, and could be a Day 3 pick.

2. Steven Wirtel, Iowa State, 6-4, 227

Like Ferguson, Wirtel is a legacy long snapper, following in the footsteps of his brothers Steve and John. Snapped all four seasons for the Cyclones and isn't bashful about getting after it as a blocker and tackler.

Combine sleeper to watch:

Joseph Charlton, South Carolina, 6-4, 194 (punter)

Finished top five nationally with a 47.7 average with more than half of his punts being fair caught. At 6-4, Charlton has a long frame to corral wayward snaps, and he was also a holder on field goal attempts.

TBT: Lions at the Combine

View photos of Detroit Lions players at the NFL Combine.

Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford runs a football drill at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2009. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
1 / 40

Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford runs a football drill at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2009. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Northern Illinois wide receiver Kenny Golladay runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
2 / 40

Northern Illinois wide receiver Kenny Golladay runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Mississippi State defensive back Darius Slay runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2013. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
3 / 40

Mississippi State defensive back Darius Slay runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2013. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

University of California Berkeley wide receiver wide receiver Marvin Jones runs up the field during the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2012, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg)
4 / 40

University of California Berkeley wide receiver wide receiver Marvin Jones runs up the field during the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2012, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg)

Arkansas defensive lineman Trey Flowers participates in the broad jump during the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, February 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, IN. (AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg)
5 / 40

Arkansas defensive lineman Trey Flowers participates in the broad jump during the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, February 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, IN. (AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg)

Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
6 / 40

Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
Rick Wagner, Wisconsin, 2013
7 / 40

Rick Wagner, Wisconsin, 2013

Dave Martin
Christian Jones, Florida State, 2014
8 / 40

Christian Jones, Florida State, 2014

Michael Conroy
Taylor Decker, Ohio State, 2016
9 / 40

Taylor Decker, Ohio State, 2016

Darron Cummings
Tracy Walker, Louisiana-Lafayette, 2018
10 / 40

Tracy Walker, Louisiana-Lafayette, 2018

AJ Mast
A'Shawn Robinson, Alabama, 2016
11 / 40

A'Shawn Robinson, Alabama, 2016

Darron Cummings
Da'Shawn Hand, Alabama, 2018
12 / 40

Da'Shawn Hand, Alabama, 2018

AJ Mast
Graham Glasgow, Michigan, 2016
13 / 40

Graham Glasgow, Michigan, 2016

Darron Cummings
Romeo Okwara, Notre Dame, 2016
14 / 40

Romeo Okwara, Notre Dame, 2016

Gregory Payan
Miles Killebrew, Southern Utah, 2016
15 / 40

Miles Killebrew, Southern Utah, 2016

Ben Liebenberg
Joe Dahl, Washington State, 2016
16 / 40

Joe Dahl, Washington State, 2016

Michael Conroy
Steve Longa, Rutgers, 2016
17 / 40

Steve Longa, Rutgers, 2016

Darron Cummings
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Tennessee, 2017
18 / 40

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Tennessee, 2017

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Frank Ragnow, Arkansas, 2018
19 / 40

Frank Ragnow, Arkansas, 2018

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tyrell Crosby, Oregon, 2018
20 / 40

Tyrell Crosby, Oregon, 2018

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nick Bawden, San Diego State, 2018
21 / 40

Nick Bawden, San Diego State, 2018

Logan Bowles
Chris Lacy, Oklahoma State, 2018
22 / 40

Chris Lacy, Oklahoma State, 2018

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
USC linebacker Devon Kennard runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 24, 2014. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
23 / 40

USC linebacker Devon Kennard runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 24, 2014. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Danny Amendola of Texas Tech runs a drill at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2008. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
24 / 40

Danny Amendola of Texas Tech runs a drill at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2008. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
John Atkins, Georgia, 2018
25 / 40

John Atkins, Georgia, 2018

Ben Liebenberg
Tennessee defensive back Justin Coleman runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 23, 2015. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
26 / 40

Tennessee defensive back Justin Coleman runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 23, 2015. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Penn State defensive back Amani Oruwariye runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
27 / 40

Penn State defensive back Amani Oruwariye runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Boston College defensive back Will Harris runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
28 / 40

Boston College defensive back Will Harris runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami defensive back Michael Jackson Sr. runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
29 / 40

Miami defensive back Michael Jackson Sr. runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson defensive lineman Austin Bryant poses for a headshot during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Friday, Mar. 1, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles via AP)
30 / 40

Clemson defensive lineman Austin Bryant poses for a headshot during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Friday, Mar. 1, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles via AP)

Logan Bowles/2019 National Football League
Old Dominion wide receiver Travis Fulgham runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
31 / 40

Old Dominion wide receiver Travis Fulgham runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta participates in the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
32 / 40

Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta participates in the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough runs during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine on Friday, March 2, 2018 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
33 / 40

Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough runs during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine on Friday, March 2, 2018 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Wisconsin offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
34 / 40

Wisconsin offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia defensive lineman John Atkins runs a drill during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, March 4, 2018 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
35 / 40

Georgia defensive lineman John Atkins runs a drill during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, March 4, 2018 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

UCLA offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, Feb. 26, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
36 / 40

UCLA offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, Feb. 26, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson
Virginia offensive lineman Oday Aboushi goes through a drill during the NFL Combine in Indianapolis Saturday, Feb. 23, 2013. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
37 / 40

Virginia offensive lineman Oday Aboushi goes through a drill during the NFL Combine in Indianapolis Saturday, Feb. 23, 2013. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Penn State tight end Jesse James runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
38 / 40

Penn State tight end Jesse James runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
Virginia Tech quarterback Logan Thomas throws during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2014. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
39 / 40

Virginia Tech quarterback Logan Thomas throws during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2014. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Penn State linebacker Jason Cabinda poses for a headshot during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 2, 2018 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
40 / 40

Penn State linebacker Jason Cabinda poses for a headshot during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 2, 2018 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Lions need at the position: Moderate

Long-time Lions punter Sam Martin is an unrestricted free agent. He and the team will have to make their decisions on the future of the position in the coming month. Martin took a pay cut in 2019, and the Lions signed Jack Fox and Matt Wile to futures contracts at the position. The Lions could re-sign Martin, turn to Fox or Wile, or look to get younger with a Day 3 pick. The Lions did coach Mann in the Senior Bowl.

Long snapper Don Muhlbach said after the season he hasn't thought about retirement yet, and would like to return for a 17th season. His play hasn't dropped to where that's no longer an option. A 17th season seems like possibility, but the Lions will eventually have to start thinking about a replacement. Muhlbach can't play forever. James Fisher was signed to a futures deal, and the Lions could always look to someone like Ferguson or Wirtel in the late rounds of the draft.

The Lions are good at kicker for at least another season. Matt Prater is one of the best in the business and is signed through 2020.

Key stats: Prater's 76.8 percent field goal accuracy on attempts of 50-plus yards is the highest in NFL history. His 53 makes from 50-plus yards are second in league history to only Sebastian Janikowski's 58.

