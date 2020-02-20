2020 Combine Preview: Quarterback

2. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama, 6-1, 218

If not for a major hip injury that ended his season and now clouds his future, we're probably talking about Cincinnati having a major decision on their hands between Burrow and Tagovailoa at No. 1. Tagovailoa had a brilliant career at Alabama. He has a clean release, he's accurate, and he possesses big-play potential. The concern with him is durability, as he battled ankle and hip injuries in college. The medical evaluations leading up to the draft will be key for him. If things check out and he's able to work out and perform well, there will be a market for him with the No. 2 pick.

3. Justin Herbert, Oregon, 6-6, 227

Herbert marks off all the physical traits teams are looking for at the position. He's got terrific size to scan the field and a big-time arm to make all the throws. He threw for 3,471 yards, 32 touchdowns and just six interceptions this past season. He's built up some momentum heading into the draft with a terrific finish to the 2019 season and a really good week at the Senior Bowl.

4. Jordan Love, Utah State, 6-4, 225