NFL Scouting Combine

Presented by

2020 Combine Preview: Quarterback

Feb 20, 2020 at 07:15 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The most important position in the game usually steers the top of the draft, and this year should be no different. Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa could go No. 1 and No. 2, which would be a terrific scenario for the Lions at No. 3 with their need for playmakers on defense. How the quarterback position plays out at the top of the draft will be the dominant storyline for the next couple months leading up to April's draft.

Top 5 quarterbacks to watch at Combine:

1. Joe Burrow, LSU, 6-4, 216

Burrow is coming off arguably the best season by a quarterback in college history, leading LSU to the national championship and winning the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell, Walter Camp Player of the Year, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm and Davey O'Brien Awards along the way. He led the nation in passing yards (5,671), total offense (6,039 yards), completion percentage (76.3) and set an NCAA record with 60 touchdown passes in 15 games. There's some concern he's a one-year wonder, but those numbers are eye-popping, and the Ohio native seems like a perfect fit for Cincinnati with the No. 1 overall pick.

2020 NFL Combine Preview: quarterback photos

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert passes against Wisconsin during first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
1 / 6

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert passes against Wisconsin during first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah State quarterback Jordan Love (10) looks to pass during the first half of the Frisco Bowl NCAA college football game against Kent State Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Frisco, Texas. Kent State won 51-41. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
2 / 6

Utah State quarterback Jordan Love (10) looks to pass during the first half of the Frisco Bowl NCAA college football game against Kent State Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Frisco, Texas. Kent State won 51-41. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Branddon Wade/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm warms up before the team's Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Baylor in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
3 / 6

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm warms up before the team's Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Baylor in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
4 / 6

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow passes against Clemson during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
5 / 6

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow passes against Clemson during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington quarterback Jacob Eason (10) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 20-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
6 / 6

Washington quarterback Jacob Eason (10) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 20-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama, 6-1, 218

If not for a major hip injury that ended his season and now clouds his future, we're probably talking about Cincinnati having a major decision on their hands between Burrow and Tagovailoa at No. 1. Tagovailoa had a brilliant career at Alabama. He has a clean release, he's accurate, and he possesses big-play potential. The concern with him is durability, as he battled ankle and hip injuries in college. The medical evaluations leading up to the draft will be key for him. If things check out and he's able to work out and perform well, there will be a market for him with the No. 2 pick.

3. Justin Herbert, Oregon, 6-6, 227

Herbert marks off all the physical traits teams are looking for at the position. He's got terrific size to scan the field and a big-time arm to make all the throws. He threw for 3,471 yards, 32 touchdowns and just six interceptions this past season. He's built up some momentum heading into the draft with a terrific finish to the 2019 season and a really good week at the Senior Bowl.

4. Jordan Love, Utah State, 6-4, 225

An interesting prospect, Love threw 32 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2018, but saw those number dip to just 20 touchdowns and a concerning 17 interceptions this past season. Love possesses all the physical tools to be a franchise quarterback, but teams will have to study the tape and balance his disappointing 2019 tape vs. his terrific 2018 season. Why the big dip? Is it fixable?

Related Links

5. Jacob Eason, Washington, 6-6, 227

Former starter at Georgia. Lost his job to Jake Fromm, who's also in this draft class. Eason threw for 3,132 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions, completing 64.2 percent of his passes along the way this past season. He's got a big arm, but lacks mobility and great anticipation. True pocket/play-action passer, who will probably need the right scheme to reach his potential.

Combine sleeper to watch:

Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma, 6-1, 218

Transferred from Alabama to Oklahoma after losing his starting job to Tagovailoa, and led the Sooners to a Big 12 title and playoff appearance. He was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Davey O'Brien Award, throwing for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns with a 69.7 completion percentage. He also rushed for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns. Hurts has been a winner and playmaker his whole career, but he'll need to prove to teams he can stand in the pocket and beat NFL defenses with his decision making and accuracy.

Best of: 2019 halftime photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions' 2019 halftime shows at Ford Field.

Lions Legends Billy sims, Lomas Brown, Kevin Glover and Bennie Blades are honored as part of the all-time team at halftime of a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
1 / 41

Lions Legends Billy sims, Lomas Brown, Kevin Glover and Bennie Blades are honored as part of the all-time team at halftime of a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Lions Legends are honored as part of the all-time team at halftime of a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
2 / 41

Lions Legends are honored as part of the all-time team at halftime of a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Doug English is honored as part of the all-time team at halftime of a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
3 / 41

Lions Legend Doug English is honored as part of the all-time team at halftime of a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Billy Sims is honored as part of the all-time team at halftime of a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
4 / 41

Lions Legend Billy Sims is honored as part of the all-time team at halftime of a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Lomas Brown is honored as part of the all-time team at halftime of a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
5 / 41

Lions Legend Lomas Brown is honored as part of the all-time team at halftime of a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Roger Brown is honored as part of the all-time team at halftime of a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
6 / 41

Lions Legend Roger Brown is honored as part of the all-time team at halftime of a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Jason Hanson is honored as part of the all-time team at halftime of a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
7 / 41

Lions Legend Jason Hanson is honored as part of the all-time team at halftime of a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Herman Moore is honored as part of the all-time team at halftime of a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
8 / 41

Lions Legend Herman Moore is honored as part of the all-time team at halftime of a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Joe Schmidt is honored as part of the all-time team at halftime of a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
9 / 41

Lions Legend Joe Schmidt is honored as part of the all-time team at halftime of a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Lem Barney is honored as part of the all-time team at halftime of a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
10 / 41

Lions Legend Lem Barney is honored as part of the all-time team at halftime of a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Lions Legends Lem Barney and Barry Sanders are honored as part of the all-time team at halftime of a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
11 / 41

Lions Legends Lem Barney and Barry Sanders are honored as part of the all-time team at halftime of a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Barry Sanders is honored as part of the all-time team at halftime of a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
12 / 41

Lions Legend Barry Sanders is honored as part of the all-time team at halftime of a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Youth Choir perform during halftime of a NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
13 / 41

Detroit Youth Choir perform during halftime of a NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Youth Choir perform during halftime of a NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
14 / 41

Detroit Youth Choir perform during halftime of a NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Youth Choir performs during halftime of the NFL game between the Detroit Lions and New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
15 / 41

Detroit Youth Choir performs during halftime of the NFL game between the Detroit Lions and New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Youth Choir performs during halftime of the NFL game between the Detroit Lions and New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
16 / 41

Detroit Youth Choir performs during halftime of the NFL game between the Detroit Lions and New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
191027_GiantsCorpComm043
17 / 41
JOSHUA HANFORD PHOTOGRAPHY
191027_GiantsCorpComm045
18 / 41
JOSHUA HANFORD PHOTOGRAPHY
191027_GiantsCorpComm048
19 / 41
JOSHUA HANFORD PHOTOGRAPHY
191027_GiantsCorpComm050
20 / 41
JOSHUA HANFORD PHOTOGRAPHY
Salute to Service themed halftime show during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
21 / 41

Salute to Service themed halftime show during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Brothers Osborne perform during halftime of a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
22 / 41

Brothers Osborne perform during halftime of a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Brothers Osborne perform during halftime of a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
23 / 41

Brothers Osborne perform during halftime of a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Brothers Osborne perform during halftime of a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
24 / 41

Brothers Osborne perform during halftime of a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Brothers Osborne perform during halftime of a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
25 / 41

Brothers Osborne perform during halftime of a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Brothers Osborne performs during halftime of a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
26 / 41

Brothers Osborne performs during halftime of a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Junior Cheerleaders performs during halftime of a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
27 / 41

Detroit Lions Junior Cheerleaders performs during halftime of a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Junior Cheerleaders performs during halftime of a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
28 / 41

Detroit Lions Junior Cheerleaders performs during halftime of a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Junior Cheerleaders performs during halftime of a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
29 / 41

Detroit Lions Junior Cheerleaders performs during halftime of a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Junior Cheerleaders performs during halftime of a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
30 / 41

Detroit Lions Junior Cheerleaders performs during halftime of a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Junior Cheerleaders performs during halftime of a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
31 / 41

Detroit Lions Junior Cheerleaders performs during halftime of a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Junior Cheerleaders performs during halftime of a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
32 / 41

Detroit Lions Junior Cheerleaders performs during halftime of a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Junior Cheerleaders performs during halftime of a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
33 / 41

Detroit Lions Junior Cheerleaders performs during halftime of a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Junior Cheerleaders performs during halftime of a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
34 / 41

Detroit Lions Junior Cheerleaders performs during halftime of a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Martha Reeves is honored as part of the halftime Motown celebration during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
35 / 41

Martha Reeves is honored as part of the halftime Motown celebration during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Martha Reeves is honored as part of the halftime Motown celebration during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
36 / 41

Martha Reeves is honored as part of the halftime Motown celebration during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform a Motown tribute during the halftime show of a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
37 / 41

Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform a Motown tribute during the halftime show of a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Martha Reeves watches as the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform a Motown tribute during the halftime show of a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
38 / 41

Martha Reeves watches as the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform a Motown tribute during the halftime show of a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform a Motown tribute during the halftime show of a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
39 / 41

Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform a Motown tribute during the halftime show of a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Martha Reeves watches as the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform a Motown tribute during the halftime show of a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
40 / 41

Martha Reeves watches as the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform a Motown tribute during the halftime show of a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform a Motown tribute during the halftime show of a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
41 / 41

Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform a Motown tribute during the halftime show of a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Lions need at the position: This has and will be a hot topic of discussion leading up to the draft.

There are some who think the Lions need to start looking for the quarterback of the future with Matthew Stafford heading into year 12, and battling back injuries in two consecutive seasons. Take a quarterback with a friendlier cap number for the next four or five years and build around him. The Kansas City Patrick Mahomes model, if you will.

Then there are those who feel Stafford is playing his best football right now under offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, has the kind experience that can't be undervalued, and has plenty of good years left at 32 years old. Stafford was playing at a Pro Bowl level when the back injury struck him midseason, and both he and the team have said they are not worried about the injury affecting him long term.

At the very least, the 2019 season proved that Detroit does need to have a better backup plan in place. Detroit was 0-8 without Stafford. Whether that's signing a veteran to compete with David Blough, or drafting a youngster, the Lions need more options and competition at the position.

Key stat: At the time of his back injury Week 9 in Oakland, Stafford was second in in the NFL in touchdowns (19), fourth in yards (2,499), fifth in passer rating (106.0) and first in 20-plus-yard completions (41).

Related Content

news

10 players who impressed at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects who improved their draft stock at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

O'HARA: What we learned from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

Could Lions be interested in drafting an interior DL from this deep draft class?

The 2022 draft class is stacked with interior defensive line talent. Could one of those players interest the Detroit Lions?

news

TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 4 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Day 4 of prospect availability at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

2022 draft class features several versatile linebackers that could interest Lions

If the Detroit Lions want to add talent and depth to the linebacker position this offseason, the 2022 draft class has a few versatile playmakers who can help a team right away.

news

TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 3 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Day 3 of prospect availability at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

Hutchinson vs. Thibodeaux: Who's the top pass rusher in this draft?

The projected top two pass rushers in the 2022 NFL Draft spoke to the media Friday at the Combine.

news

NFC NORTH: What the head coaches are saying

See what Matt LaFleur, Kevin O'Connell, Matt Eberflus and Dan Campbell had to say at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 2 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Day 2 of prospect availability at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

Lions could bolster tight end depth via NFL Draft

If the Detroit Lions want to bolster their depth at tight end, the 2022 draft class could be a good place to look.

news

QB prospects have high praise for Lions coaching staff

The quarterback prospects the Detroit Lions worked with at the Senior Bowl had high praise for the coaching staff when speaking to the media Wednesday.

news

TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 1 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Day 1 of prospect availability at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Advertising