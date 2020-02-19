2020 Combine Preview: Linebacker

2. Zack Baun, Wisconsin, 6-3, 240

A former dual-threat quarterback, Baun became the key cog for Wisconsin's defense in 2019, recording 75 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks. He's an explosive athlete, who still has a ton of upside as he continues to learn the position and perfect his pass-rush technique. He can match up with running backs and tight ends in the pass game and play all three linebacker spots.

3. Patrick Queen, LSU, 6-1, 227

Posted 85 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks, an interception and broke up two passes for the National Champion Tigers in 2019. Queen plays fast and physical, covering the pass just as well as he plays the run. He plays bigger than his size, which is why LSU used him as an effective blitzer. Only a one-year starter, but there's a lot of upside to Queen's game.

4. Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma, 6-2, 234

Production is the name of the game for Murray, who totaled 155 tackles as a sophomore and 102 this past season as a junior. He also notched 17 tackles for loss, four sacks and defended four passes this past season. He's a true sideline-to-sideline player at the position and should run well at the Combine. Projects as a WILL in the NFL, which will allow him to run free and make plays along the perimeter. Also posted 36.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks over the last three seasons.

5. Malik Harrison, Ohio State, 6-3, 246