WR prospect Ja'Marr Chase put on a show at LSU's pro day

LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, viewed by many to be the best WR prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft class, put on a show at his pro day on Wednesday. Chase measured in at 6-foot, 201 pounds and ran the 40 in 4.38 seconds. He had a 41-inch vertical and an 11-foot broad jump.

It was an important day for Chase, who opted out of the 2020 season at LSU. Wednesday was his opportunity to show he's stayed in shape and he's ready for the NFL. He almost certainly solidified his place as a top 10 pick, and potentially the first receiver off the board.

"I just want to be great," Chase said after his pro day workout Wednesday. "There's no way for me to sit down outside and be lazy and get passed up every day. Someone is always outworking me somehow and someway. I got to remember that and keep working."

Detroit sits at No. 7 in the draft, and depending on how extensive the run of quarterbacks is ahead of Detroit, the Lions could be in a position to select Chase at No. 7. Not to say Chase would definitely be general manager Brad Holmes' pick at 7 in that scenario, but the Lions still have a need at receiver, even after adding veterans Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman, Kalif Raymond and Damion Ratley in free agency, and returning Quintez Cephus and Geronimo Allison from last season. Detroit lost their top three receivers from last year, including Pro Bowler Kenny Golladay, who signed with the Giants in free agency. Chase has the kind of skill set where he could potentially be a No. 1 caliber receiver in the NFL.