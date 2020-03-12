Where are they now: Dre Bly

Bly uses a surprise element in practice so his players know that a ball could be coming when they don't expect it.

"I throw balls to my guys when they're stretching," Bly said. "When it happens in the game, it's a surprise moment."

The proof is in production on the field, and the Tar Heels showed improvement last season with 14 interceptions, seven more than they had in 2018.

Wherever Bly played – in college or with four NFL teams in a pro career that included his four-year stint with the Lions (2003-06) – his sticky hands allowed him to generate turnovers at an elite level.

As a red shirt freshman in 1996 he had 13 interceptions – 11 in the regular season and two in a bowl game. He had 22 picks in three seasons before turning pro and entering the 1999 draft.

Bly's prowess continued in the NFL. When the ball was in the air, he went after it like he was the intended receiver. He had 42 career interceptions, 20 forced fumbles and 12 fumble recoveries.