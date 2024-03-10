TWENTYMAN: 2 pro days to watch this week

With the NFL Scouting Combine in the books, the next steps in the pre-draft process are college Pro Days and the allotted 30 pre-draft visits to NFL team facilities for prospects.
Each week leading up to April's NFL Draft in Detroit, we'll highlight the key Pro Days around the country.
2. Oregon, Tues., March 12
Who to watch: Coming out of the Combine Caleb Williams (USC), Drake Maye (UNC), Jayden Daniels (LSU) and J.J. McCarthy (Michigan) are widely considered the top four quarterbacks.
Can Oregon's Bo Nix put himself into the conversation? He threw well at the Combine and has a NCAA-record 61 career starts under his belt. Can he put himself in the conversation for the top four quarterbacks in the class? Will he at least solidify himself as a first-round pick?
Also keep an eye on: C Jackson Powers-Johnson, WR Troy Franklin, RB Bucky Irving, DE Brandon Dorlus, CB Khyree Jackson, S Evan Williams
1. Georgia, Wed., March 13
Who to watch: Tight end Brock Bowers is the top tight end in the class and a potential Top 10 pick. He had 175 receptions and 26 touchdowns in three seasons at Georgia. Bowers didn't perform any athletic tests at the Combine, electing to perform testing at his pro day. If he runs and tests well, with his production and versatility, he could most definitely solidify himself as a top pick.
Also keep an eye on: OT Amarius Mims, WR Ladd McConkey, CB Kamari Lassiter, C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, S Javon Bullard, RB Kendall Milton, RB Daijun Edwards, S Tykee Smith, WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, DT Zion Logue