TWENTYMAN: 2 pro days to watch this week

Mar 10, 2024 at 07:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

With the NFL Scouting Combine in the books, the next steps in the pre-draft process are college Pro Days and the allotted 30 pre-draft visits to NFL team facilities for prospects.

Each week leading up to April's NFL Draft in Detroit, we'll highlight the key Pro Days around the country.

2. Oregon, Tues., March 12

Who to watch: Coming out of the Combine Caleb Williams (USC), Drake Maye (UNC), Jayden Daniels (LSU) and J.J. McCarthy (Michigan) are widely considered the top four quarterbacks.

Can Oregon's Bo Nix put himself into the conversation? He threw well at the Combine and has a NCAA-record 61 career starts under his belt. Can he put himself in the conversation for the top four quarterbacks in the class? Will he at least solidify himself as a first-round pick?

Also keep an eye on: C Jackson Powers-Johnson, WR Troy Franklin, RB Bucky Irving, DE Brandon Dorlus, CB Khyree Jackson, S Evan Williams

2024 NFL Combine drills: Quarterbacks 

View photos of the quarterbacks at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman looks to pass during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
1 / 15

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman looks to pass during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
2 / 15

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
3 / 15

Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy throws during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
4 / 15

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy throws during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
5 / 15

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
6 / 15

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix passes during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
7 / 15

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix passes during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
8 / 15

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tulane quarterback Mike Pratt runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
9 / 15

Tulane quarterback Mike Pratt runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
10 / 15

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
11 / 15

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
12 / 15

Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
13 / 15

Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Brigham Young quarterback Kedon Slovis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
14 / 15

Brigham Young quarterback Kedon Slovis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Brigham Young quarterback Kedon Slovis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
15 / 15

Brigham Young quarterback Kedon Slovis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
1. Georgia, Wed., March 13

Who to watch: Tight end Brock Bowers is the top tight end in the class and a potential Top 10 pick. He had 175 receptions and 26 touchdowns in three seasons at Georgia. Bowers didn't perform any athletic tests at the Combine, electing to perform testing at his pro day. If he runs and tests well, with his production and versatility, he could most definitely solidify himself as a top pick.

Also keep an eye on: OT Amarius Mims, WR Ladd McConkey, CB Kamari Lassiter, C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, S Javon Bullard, RB Kendall Milton, RB Daijun Edwards, S Tykee Smith, WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, DT Zion Logue

