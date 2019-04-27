NFL Draft Weekend

TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 3

Apr 27, 2019 at 08:58 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Three picks are in the books for the Detroit Lions after the first two days of the 2019 NFL Draft. Now general manager Bob Quinn and his staff will head into Day 3 armed with five picks looking to find some impact players in the back half of this draft.

"We'll dive in tomorrow and reset the board here tonight and get an early start tomorrow," Quinn said Friday night after the conclusion of Day 2.

There are still plenty of players who can make an impact in 2019 available in the final day of the draft. Here's a look at 10 players still on the board who could interest the Lions in Rounds 4-7 on Saturday:

Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

Has a terrific combination of size (6-2, 205), speed (4.47) and athleticism (36.5 vertical), leading Penn State with 51 tackles, 12 pass breakups and three interceptions this past season. Those physical gifts make him an interesting Day 3 prospect.

Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia

Led the Bulldogs with 44 receptions for 570 yards and nine touchdowns in 2018, starting 12 of 14 games. He's not an explosive player, more of a technician, who wins with terrific route running, body control and good hands.

D'Andre Walker, Edge, Georgia

Walker (6-2, 251) ranked second on the team with 13.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks as a junior in 2017. As a senior this past season, he led the team with 11 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks among his 45 tackles.

Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame

Love started all 13 games in 2017. He ranked second in the FBS that year with a school-record 20 pass breakups and had 68 tackles and three interceptions. He followed that up with 16 pass breakups and 63 tackles this past season. He finds the football.

Dru Samia, G, Oklahoma

Was a key cog in Oklahoma's award-winning offensive line. Four-year starter at Oklahoma says something about his talent. He's a mauler in the run game, and that could be attractive to the Lions.

Isaiah Johnson, CB, Houston

When teams start getting into Day 3 prospects, they are looking for players who physically fit the bill that they can work with. Johnson has good size (6-2, 208) and speed (4.4).

Charles Omenihu, DE, Texas

Omenihu led the Longhorns in tackles for loss (18) and sacks (9.5) this past season, and has an NFL frame at 6-foot-5, 280 pounds.

Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo

Big, strong-armed quarterback measuring 6-foot-7 and 249 pounds. He can hone that big arm while working behind an established veteran like Matthew Stafford.

Kingsley Keke, DT, Texas A&M

Versatile lineman with good size (6-3, 288) and explosive traits. Had 51 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and a team-high seven sacks for the Aggies this past season.

John Ursua, WR, Hawaii

Could the Lions draft two players from Hawaii? Ursua (5-9, 178) is a quick slot receiver, who led the nation with 16 touchdowns last season.

