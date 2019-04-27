TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 3

Three picks are in the books for the Detroit Lions after the first two days of the 2019 NFL Draft. Now general manager Bob Quinn and his staff will head into Day 3 armed with five picks looking to find some impact players in the back half of this draft.

"We'll dive in tomorrow and reset the board here tonight and get an early start tomorrow," Quinn said Friday night after the conclusion of Day 2.

There are still plenty of players who can make an impact in 2019 available in the final day of the draft. Here's a look at 10 players still on the board who could interest the Lions in Rounds 4-7 on Saturday:

Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

Has a terrific combination of size (6-2, 205), speed (4.47) and athleticism (36.5 vertical), leading Penn State with 51 tackles, 12 pass breakups and three interceptions this past season. Those physical gifts make him an interesting Day 3 prospect.

Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia