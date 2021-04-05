Todd McShay has Lions selecting a WR & LB in his latest two-round mock draft

McShay took part in a national conference call to go along with the release of his mock draft. Here are some of the highlights from that call:

1. McShay expects five quarterbacks to be taken in the first round – Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Mac Jones. But who are the next two quarterbacks McShay thinks could go off the board after those five? He thinks it will be Texas A&M's Kellen Mond and Florida's Kyle Trask.

2. This is such a stacked receiver class that McShay said if the Lions don't opt to take one at No. 7, they'll still be able to get an impact guy in Round 2. Some of the names McShay mentioned were: Purdue's Rondale Moore, Louisville's Tutu Atwell and LSU's Terrace Marshall Jr.

3. When asked about the tackle position, McShay thinks Oregon's Penei Sewell and Northwestern's Rashawn Slater can be "All-Pro type offensive tackles in the NFL."

4. The timed numbers coming out of individual pro days this offseason have been pretty remarkable, and McShay says NFL talent evaluators have questions about how legitimate some of those numbers are. They're having a hard time because they can't compare the numbers to those from the NFL Scouting Combine at a neutral site like in past years. McShay said teams and general managers have brought this up in conversations with him.