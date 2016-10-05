TIM AND MIKE: Week 5 observations

Ratings bonanza: Another game and another quarterback with at least a 100.0 passer rating against the Lions' defense. This time it was Brian Hoyer, who threw for 302 yards and two touchdowns with a 120.1 passer rating in Chicago's win over Detroit on Sunday. All four quarterbacks the Lions have faced this season – Andrew Luck (119.5), Marcus Mariota (102.8), Aaron Rodgers (129.3) and Hoyer (120.1) have now had a passer rating above 100.0. – *Tim Twentyman
Sack master: Kerry Hyder represents the good and bad of the Lions' pass rush in the first four games. The good: he has five sacks, and he's had at least one sack in every game. The bad: the rest of the defense has combined for four sacks. On the defensive line, Devin Taylor and Haloti Ngata have 1.5 each. Darius Slay got the other on a cornerback blitz against Chicago. – Mike O'Hara
Getting it done: Slay certainly did his part vs. the Bears. Slay allowed just two catches for 12 yards the five times Hoyer threw his way. He also defended a pass and recorded a sack on his only pass rush of the game. – Tim Twentyman
QB on defense: There are exceptions, but tackles by the quarterback usually aren't highlighted on the stats sheet. Sunday's game was one of those exceptions. On the interception by Jacoby Glenn late in the first half, Stafford hustled back to pin Glenn to the sideline and make the tackle. That probably prevented a touchdown return – and an even angrier response by Stafford because of Golden Tate's missed assignment that caused the interception. – Mike O'Hara
A step back: After playing pretty well the first three weeks of the season, tight end Eric Ebron took a step back last week in Chicago. Ebron was penalized three times – once for holding, once for a false start and once for illegal motion. He struggled as a run blocker, and even apologized after the game for quitting on a block that resulted in a tackle for loss. He also dropped a pass. He was battling through ankle and knee injuries, but it wasn't one of his better days. – *Tim Twentyman
Tate's quarters: This is the second straight year that Golden Tate's stats have declined in the first quarters. In his first season as a Lion in 2014 season he had a strong first quarter – 24 catches for 317 yards on the way to a 99-catch season. In 2015 he had 18 catches for 190 yards in the first quarter and finished with 90 catches. This year he's down to 14 catches for 95 yards. – Mike O'Hara
Special unit: The loss in Chicago can be attributed to a lot of things, but special teams isn't one of them. Andre Roberts got the Lions back into the game late with an 85-yard punt return touchdown, which is the sixth-longest return in team history. Punter Sam Martin shifted the field a couple times early on and finished with a gross punting average of 49.0. Kicker Matt Prater was a perfect 2-for-2 kicking field goals, including his 32nd career 50-plus yarder. – Tim Twentyman
Bad company: It's not a place the Lions want to be in, and misery does not love company. But the Lions are one of 11 teams that are 1-3. Included in that group are the Carolina Panthers, who lost in Super Bowl 50. The only other teams in the 1-3 club that had a winning record last year were the Jets, who finished 10-6, and Arizona, who were 13-3. – Mike O'Hara