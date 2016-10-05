TIM AND MIKE: Week 5 observations

*

Sack master: Kerry Hyder represents the good and bad of the Lions' pass rush in the first four games. The good: he has five sacks, and he's had at least one sack in every game. The bad: the rest of the defense has combined for four sacks. On the defensive line, Devin Taylor and Haloti Ngata have 1.5 each. Darius Slay got the other on a cornerback blitz against Chicago. – Mike O'Hara

Getting it done: Slay certainly did his part vs. the Bears. Slay allowed just two catches for 12 yards the five times Hoyer threw his way. He also defended a pass and recorded a sack on his only pass rush of the game. – Tim Twentyman

QB on defense: There are exceptions, but tackles by the quarterback usually aren't highlighted on the stats sheet. Sunday's game was one of those exceptions. On the interception by Jacoby Glenn late in the first half, Stafford hustled back to pin Glenn to the sideline and make the tackle. That probably prevented a touchdown return – and an even angrier response by Stafford because of Golden Tate's missed assignment that caused the interception. – Mike O'Hara