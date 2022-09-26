TIM AND MIKE: Week 3 observations

Early participation: The Lions wanted to get wide receiver DJ Chark more touches this week after he was shut out of the catch column in Week 2. Chark picked up two catches for 40 receiving yards on the first three plays of the game. Quarterback Jared Goff couldn't connect with him on what could have been a big gain at a critical moment right after the Dalvin Cook fumble late in the third quarter. Chark finished with three catches on six targets for 46 yards. – Tim Twentyman

Time to step up: We'll get the update on Tracy Walker from Dan Campbell later today when he speaks to the media, but it doesn't look good for him returning this season after suffering what the team fears is an Achilles injury. JuJu Hughes replaced Walker Sunday and played 63 snaps (88 percent) and finished with eight tackles. He and DeShon Elliott will likely be the starters for the foreseeable future. Depth behind those two is a big question mark, however. Ifeatu Melifonwu was a healthy scratch Sunday, and this year's third-round pick, Kerby Joseph, has yet to play a snap on defense in three games. – Tim Twentyman