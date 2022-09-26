TIM AND MIKE: Week 3 observations

Sep 26, 2022 at 12:10 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Hot start: Has Jeff Okudah become Detroit's No. 1 cornerback? It's hard to argue otherwise after the start he's had to his 2022 season. Okudah has shut down the wide receiver opposite him for a third straight week after Vikings All-Pro Justin Jefferson had just three catches for 11 yards with Okudah covering him often. Okudah is showing us why he was the No. 3 pick back in 2020. He has been a real bright spot for this defense. – Tim Twentyman

Dominating unit: The Lions' offensive line continues to function at a high level, despite being forced to make changes because of injuries. They used three backups at center and the two guards in last week's game. Against the Vikings they replaced a backup with a backup. Evan Brown, who started at center in place of Frank Ragnow against the Commanders, replaced Logan Stenberg at right guard against the Vikings. – Mike O'Hara

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) before a NFL
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) and Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) and Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27), Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57), and Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27), Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57), and Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) returns a kick during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) returns a kick during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), and Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), and Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) and Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) and Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4), and Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4), and Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions kicker Austin Seibert (19), and Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions kicker Austin Seibert (19), and Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) and Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57), during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) and Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57), during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) pressures Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) pressures Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) and Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) and Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49), and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49), and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) and Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) and Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87), Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42), Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51), and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87), Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42), Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51), and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) and Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) and Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) and Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) and Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) and Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) and Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Kickers: They had their troubles. Austin Seibert went 1-for-3 for the Lions. Greg Joseph was 0-for-2 for the Vikings. – Mike O'Hara

Special teams: They've been a strength for the Lions so far this season, but not so much Sunday. Mike handled the field goal kicking part of it above, but punter Jack Fox had an off day for his high standards with just a 44.7 average and a 38.0 net. Running back Justin Jackson got nothing going in the kickoff return game. Overall, not a great game for Detroit's special teams. – Tim Twentyman

Offensive injuries: The Lions are pretty beat up on offense coming out of Minnesota. Running back D’Andre Swift looks to have added a left arm injury to an ankle injury he's been dealing with. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown left the game briefly and didn't look the same after returning from what appeared to be an ankle/foot injury. Wide receiver Josh Reynolds left the game for a bit with a leg injury. This will be an important week to monitor the practice report with Seattle coming to town Sunday. – Tim Twentyman

Increased workload: Running back Jamaal Williams' workload increased Sunday, and so did his production. He had 20 carries for 87 yards and two TDs. For the first two games combined, he had 23 carries for 81 yards and two TDs. – Mike O'Hara

Early participation: The Lions wanted to get wide receiver DJ Chark more touches this week after he was shut out of the catch column in Week 2. Chark picked up two catches for 40 receiving yards on the first three plays of the game. Quarterback Jared Goff couldn't connect with him on what could have been a big gain at a critical moment right after the Dalvin Cook fumble late in the third quarter. Chark finished with three catches on six targets for 46 yards. – Tim Twentyman

Time to step up: We'll get the update on Tracy Walker from Dan Campbell later today when he speaks to the media, but it doesn't look good for him returning this season after suffering what the team fears is an Achilles injury. JuJu Hughes replaced Walker Sunday and played 63 snaps (88 percent) and finished with eight tackles. He and DeShon Elliott will likely be the starters for the foreseeable future. Depth behind those two is a big question mark, however. Ifeatu Melifonwu was a healthy scratch Sunday, and this year's third-round pick, Kerby Joseph, has yet to play a snap on defense in three games. – Tim Twentyman

