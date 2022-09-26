TIM AND MIKE: Week 3 observations

Hot start: Has Jeff Okudah become Detroit's No. 1 cornerback? It's hard to argue otherwise after the start he's had to his 2022 season. Okudah has shut down the wide receiver opposite him for a third straight week after Vikings All-Pro Justin Jefferson had just three catches for 11 yards with Okudah covering him often. Okudah is showing us why he was the No. 3 pick back in 2020. He has been a real bright spot for this defense. – Tim Twentyman
Dominating unit: The Lions' offensive line continues to function at a high level, despite being forced to make changes because of injuries. They used three backups at center and the two guards in last week's game. Against the Vikings they replaced a backup with a backup. Evan Brown, who started at center in place of Frank Ragnow against the Commanders, replaced Logan Stenberg at right guard against the Vikings. – Mike O'Hara
Kickers: They had their troubles. Austin Seibert went 1-for-3 for the Lions. Greg Joseph was 0-for-2 for the Vikings. – Mike O'Hara
Special teams: They've been a strength for the Lions so far this season, but not so much Sunday. Mike handled the field goal kicking part of it above, but punter Jack Fox had an off day for his high standards with just a 44.7 average and a 38.0 net. Running back Justin Jackson got nothing going in the kickoff return game. Overall, not a great game for Detroit's special teams. – Tim Twentyman
Offensive injuries: The Lions are pretty beat up on offense coming out of Minnesota. Running back D’Andre Swift looks to have added a left arm injury to an ankle injury he's been dealing with. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown left the game briefly and didn't look the same after returning from what appeared to be an ankle/foot injury. Wide receiver Josh Reynolds left the game for a bit with a leg injury. This will be an important week to monitor the practice report with Seattle coming to town Sunday. – Tim Twentyman
Increased workload: Running back Jamaal Williams' workload increased Sunday, and so did his production. He had 20 carries for 87 yards and two TDs. For the first two games combined, he had 23 carries for 81 yards and two TDs. – Mike O'Hara
Early participation: The Lions wanted to get wide receiver DJ Chark more touches this week after he was shut out of the catch column in Week 2. Chark picked up two catches for 40 receiving yards on the first three plays of the game. Quarterback Jared Goff couldn't connect with him on what could have been a big gain at a critical moment right after the Dalvin Cook fumble late in the third quarter. Chark finished with three catches on six targets for 46 yards. – Tim Twentyman
Time to step up: We'll get the update on Tracy Walker from Dan Campbell later today when he speaks to the media, but it doesn't look good for him returning this season after suffering what the team fears is an Achilles injury. JuJu Hughes replaced Walker Sunday and played 63 snaps (88 percent) and finished with eight tackles. He and DeShon Elliott will likely be the starters for the foreseeable future. Depth behind those two is a big question mark, however. Ifeatu Melifonwu was a healthy scratch Sunday, and this year's third-round pick, Kerby Joseph, has yet to play a snap on defense in three games. – Tim Twentyman