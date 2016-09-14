TIM AND MIKE: Week 2 observations

Money balling:People sometimes wonder if players get complacent after signing new contracts. As punter Sam Martin and running back Theo Riddick demonstrated against the Colts, good players get good contracts because they want to be good. And then they'll get another good contract. – Mike O'Hara
Plowing the way: Detroit's offensive line plowed the way for 116 rushing yards and allowed just one sack vs. the Colts. It's only one game, but it's worth pointing out that those are drastic improvements over last season, when the Lions were the worst rushing team in football (83.4) and the line played a part in 44 Matthew Stafford sacks. – *Tim Twentyman
Theocracy: As a runner-receiver, Theo Riddick rules all within his reach. I think his running style makes him more effective as a receiver than running from scrimmage, but either way he's a tough cover in the open field. He could run through a car wash without getting his hair wet. – Mike O'Hara
Catching on: It was clear Sunday in Indianapolis that Marvin Jones is going to be a deep threat for the Lions. He was targeted 10 times in the game, and a number of those targets were passes down the field. Jones caught four of those 10 targets for 85 yards, including receptions of 27 and 32 yards. What was amazing about Sunday was that every other pass catcher caught every target thrown to him. Tate (7-for-7), Riddick (5-for-5), Abdullah (5-for-5), Ebron (5-for-5), Boldin (3-for-3), Roberts (1-for-1) and Wick (1-for-1). – Tim Twentyman
Back to the past: DeAndre Levy looked like the Levy of two years ago in terms of his snap count vs. the Colts. His only game action in the preseason was 23 snaps in Game 3 at Baltimore, but he played all 70 defensive snaps Sunday. It was a step back to 2014, when he played every defensive snap, then played only part of one game last year because of a hip injury. – Mike O'Hara
Getting defensive: Detroit's defense allowed 35 points in Week 1. The Colts scored on 60 percent of their drives (6-for-10), which ties the Lions with Washington for the worst percentage in the league. That's a good offense in Indy, with a terrific quarterback in Andrew Luck, but the Lions have to be better than that on defense moving forward. – Tim Twentyman
Pass defense, up front:The Lions' front seven at times looked like Brazil's volleyball team by batting down Andrew Luck's passes. Of the six pass breakups credited to the Lions, five were by the front seven. MLB Tahir Whitehead had two, Levy one, and DTs Haloti Ngata and A'Shawn Robinson one each. Glover Quin had the other. – *Mike O'Hara
Contributors: Defensive end Kerry Hyder, running back Dwayne Washington and cornerback Adairius Barnes made the 53-man roster out of training camp as role players. All three made their mark Week 1. Hyder had two sacks. Washington was the team's power back and scored his first touchdown on a 1-yard run. Barnes played 11 snaps on special teams and recorded a tackle. Good teams get contributions from role players, and these three youngsters stepped up and made plays. – Tim Twentyman
Titans' stats fantasy:Beware, Lions, of reading too much into where the Titans rank in scoring defense. Their stat really is a fantasy. The Titans rank 21st with 25 points allowed, but 13 were scored on the offense – 2 TDs on an interception and fumble return, and one extra point. – Mike O'Hara
Speaking of fantasy: The Titans gave up 10 passing plays on balls that travelled at least 10 yards in the air in Week 1. The Lions were the only team to yield more, with 12 (stat courtesy of ESPN staff writer Paul Kuharsky). Tennessee at Detroit Week 2 could offer up some fireworks. – Tim Twentyman