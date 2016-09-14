TIM AND MIKE: Week 2 observations

*

Theocracy: As a runner-receiver, Theo Riddick rules all within his reach. I think his running style makes him more effective as a receiver than running from scrimmage, but either way he's a tough cover in the open field. He could run through a car wash without getting his hair wet. – Mike O'Hara

Catching on: It was clear Sunday in Indianapolis that Marvin Jones is going to be a deep threat for the Lions. He was targeted 10 times in the game, and a number of those targets were passes down the field. Jones caught four of those 10 targets for 85 yards, including receptions of 27 and 32 yards. What was amazing about Sunday was that every other pass catcher caught every target thrown to him. Tate (7-for-7), Riddick (5-for-5), Abdullah (5-for-5), Ebron (5-for-5), Boldin (3-for-3), Roberts (1-for-1) and Wick (1-for-1). – Tim Twentyman

Back to the past: DeAndre Levy looked like the Levy of two years ago in terms of his snap count vs. the Colts. His only game action in the preseason was 23 snaps in Game 3 at Baltimore, but he played all 70 defensive snaps Sunday. It was a step back to 2014, when he played every defensive snap, then played only part of one game last year because of a hip injury. – Mike O'Hara

Getting defensive: Detroit's defense allowed 35 points in Week 1. The Colts scored on 60 percent of their drives (6-for-10), which ties the Lions with Washington for the worst percentage in the league. That's a good offense in Indy, with a terrific quarterback in Andrew Luck, but the Lions have to be better than that on defense moving forward. – Tim Twentyman