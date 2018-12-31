TIM AND MIKE: Week 17 observations

Second-arm help: Kicker Matt Prater's second-quarter touchdown pass to Levine Toilolo put him in rare recent company. He is the only Lion other than Matthew Stafford to throw a touchdown pass since Dan Orlovsky threw a TD pass against the Cardinals in Game 5 of the 2015 season. That's a span of 58 games. – Mike O'Hara
Quick critique: Stafford certainly enjoyed Prater getting in on the touchdown scoring. He was asked after the game to critique Prater's eight-yard touchdown pass. "Slow delivery, lollipop, but on target, so that's a plus," Stafford said with a grin. – Tim Twentyman
Doubling down, and more: Wide receivers Andy Jones and Brandon Powell both had five catches for the season before Sunday's game. And both went one better on those totals, with six catches each. Jones had 50 receiving yards with a long reception of 41 yards. Powell had 103 receiving yards, with a long reception of 41 yards. – Mike O'Hara
Doing it all: Jones and Powell and the rest of the Lions receivers also made their mark blocking to spring gains in the run game. Andy Jones, in particular, made the key block in the second level on Packers safety Kentrell Brice that sprung Zach Zenner for a 13-yard touchdown. Credit him and the other receivers for making an impact in all aspects of the offense Sunday. – Tim Twentyman
Strange sound at Lambeau: The Packers play in front of the most loyal fans of any professional sports team in North America, but it didn't sound like it Sunday. The fans booed often, and loudly, as the Packers were being shutout by the Lions. Some of the loudest boos were when the Packers passed up a long field-goal opportunity and punted as time expired. – Mike O'Hara
Zenner production: Zach Zenner is one of those players every football team can use on their roster. After getting hurt in the preseason and taking an injury settlement, Zenner transformed his body, put on 10 pounds of muscle, and returned to the team ready to roll. He was the main reason the Lions' run game kept rolling even after Kerryon Johnson got hurt. Zenner had 93 rushing yards and another 30 receiving in Green Bay with a touchdown. He's also a core special teamer. – Tim Twentyman
Sack exchange: The Lions added three sacks to their total Sunday, giving them 43 for the season. That's eight more than last season, when Ziggy Ansah led the Lions with 12 sacks. Injuries limited Ansah to seven games and four sacks this season. The Lions did not have a player with double-digit sacks this year, but they made up the difference with a group effort – 7.5 sacks by defensive end Romeo Okwara, 7 by linebacker Devon Kennard and 6 by linebacker Jarrad Davis. – Mike O'Hara
17 games: Defensive tackle Damon Harrison's addition at the trade deadline had a profound impact on the defense the second half of the season. He's become a core piece of the defense Detroit can now build around. Harrison has also earned a nice vacation for himself this offseason. Because of scheduling with the Giants and Lions this season, Harrison played in 17 games this year without a bye week. Enjoy the time off, Snacks! – Tim Twentyman
Buddy bump: Packers quarterback DeShone Kiser ran out of bounds on a second-half scramble, and he ran into an old friend as he trotted back onto the field. Okwara gave him a quick – and light – chest bump. There was nothing malicious. Kiser and Okwara were teammates at Notre Dame. – Mike O'Hara