TIM AND MIKE: Week 17 observations

Strange sound at Lambeau: The Packers play in front of the most loyal fans of any professional sports team in North America, but it didn't sound like it Sunday. The fans booed often, and loudly, as the Packers were being shutout by the Lions. Some of the loudest boos were when the Packers passed up a long field-goal opportunity and punted as time expired. – Mike O'Hara

Zenner production: Zach Zenner is one of those players every football team can use on their roster. After getting hurt in the preseason and taking an injury settlement, Zenner transformed his body, put on 10 pounds of muscle, and returned to the team ready to roll. He was the main reason the Lions' run game kept rolling even after Kerryon Johnson got hurt. Zenner had 93 rushing yards and another 30 receiving in Green Bay with a touchdown. He's also a core special teamer. – Tim Twentyman