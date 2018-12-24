TIM AND MIKE: Week 16 observations

Short passing game: Quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with a back injury, he's missing skill weapons and he faced a very good defensive front in Minnesota Sunday. Still, Detroit's offense has to find a way to push the ball down the field more as 21 of Stafford's 31 aimed passes vs. the Vikings were within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage or behind it. Eight passes were thrown behind the line of scrimmage. Stafford completed seven of those for a total of 15 yards. He was 0-for-5 throwing 20-plus yards and 2-for 5 (for 28 yards) throwing 10-19 yards down the field. That's not a recipe for success in the passing game. – Tim Twentyman

Snap decision: Rookie left guard Frank Ragnow went out for one snap against the Vikings, leaving him tied with center Graham Glasgow for the most offensive snaps played of any Lion. Both have played 1,001 of 1,002 snaps for the season. Glasgow missed one snap earlier in the season. They will remain tied if all goes well in the final game against Green Bay. – Mike O'Hara