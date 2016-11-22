TIM AND MIKE: Week 12 observations

*

Similar results: It's a little bit eerie just how similar the Lions and Vikings wins were on Sunday leading up to Thursday's showdown. The Lions scored a touchdown in all three phases -- A rushing touchdown, punt return and interception return. The Vikings also had all three phases score for them, on a rushing touchdown, interception return and a kickoff return. The only difference was Minnesota added a passing touchdown. – Tim Twentyman

Run streak: The Lions have a negative streak in their running game that they'd like to end. They've gone 46 games without an individual 100-yard rushing game. Reggie Bush was the last to do it. He had 20 carries for 117 yards in a 40-10 victory over the Packers in Game 12 of 2013 – and on Thanksgiving Day. – Mike O'Hara

One more on run streak: Think about this: Since Matthew Stafford arrived in 2009, he's played in 103 games. Over that stretch, the Lions have produced a 100-yard rusher in just seven games. – Tim Twentyman