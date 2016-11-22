TIM AND MIKE: Week 12 observations

Streak busters: The NFC North title is likely to be decided by the team that ultimately bounces back the best from its losing streaks. Minnesota made its record 6-4 with a victory over Arizona Sunday that ended a four-game losing streak. The Lions have won five of their last six after losing three straight to get to 6-4. Four straight losses have dropped the Packers to 4-6 and almost out of contention. – *Mike O'Hara
Similar results: It's a little bit eerie just how similar the Lions and Vikings wins were on Sunday leading up to Thursday's showdown. The Lions scored a touchdown in all three phases -- A rushing touchdown, punt return and interception return. The Vikings also had all three phases score for them, on a rushing touchdown, interception return and a kickoff return. The only difference was Minnesota added a passing touchdown. – Tim Twentyman
Run streak: The Lions have a negative streak in their running game that they'd like to end. They've gone 46 games without an individual 100-yard rushing game. Reggie Bush was the last to do it. He had 20 carries for 117 yards in a 40-10 victory over the Packers in Game 12 of 2013 – and on Thanksgiving Day. – Mike O'Hara
One more on run streak: Think about this: Since Matthew Stafford arrived in 2009, he's played in 103 games. Over that stretch, the Lions have produced a 100-yard rusher in just seven games. – Tim Twentyman
Safeties first: Four safeties had extended snap counts against Jacksonville, and they all contributed big plays. Starting free safety Glover Quin forced a fumble. Starting strong safety Tavon Wilson ended Jacksonville's last possession with an interception. Backup strong safety Rafael Bush returned an interception for the Lions' first touchdown. And rookie Miles Killebrew tied Wilson for the team lead with four tackles. – *Mike O'Hara
Playmaker: Andre Roberts doesn't get many opportunities to make plays on offense as the team's fourth receiver. In fact, he played just 13 offensive snaps against the Jaguars. But as he's done so many times this season, Roberts took advantage of the limited role by hauling in a 44-yard reception on his only target of the game. He's made a number of big plays down the stretch in games this season. He's also returned two punts for touchdowns. –Tim Twentyman
Sam Martin, 1-2: Martin's gross average of 49.6 yards per punt is second in the league to the Colts' Pat McAfee's average of 50.3. Martin's net average of 45.8 leads the league. Johnny Hekker of the Rams is second with a 44.6 net. – Mike O'Hara
Ansah on the prowl: Ziggy Ansah didn't record his first sack of the season Sunday vs. Jacksonville, but he wreaked plenty of havoc on Jags quarterback Blake Bortles, hitting him four times. He was just a fraction of a second from a couple sacks. Ansah also added four tackles. He looked like his old self on Sunday, which is a good sign for the Lions heading into Thursday's matchup. – Tim Twentyman