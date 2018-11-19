TIM AND MIKE: Week 11 observations

Leg work: While another kicker had a bad day against the Lions – Graham Gano missed an extra point and a field goal – Matt Prater continued to split the uprights, connecting from 54 and 32 yards on field goals and making both extra points. He's 21-for-21 on extra points this year and 19-for-22 on field goals. Since missing twice in the opener against the Jets, Prater is 18-19 on field goals. – Mike O'Hara

Feeling good: It's looking like Pro Bowl defensive end Ziggy Ansah is feeling better and better each week he's been back. Ansah played 25 snaps vs. Carolina, the most he's played since his return from a shoulder injury. He recorded a sack, two tackles, a tackle for loss and two quarterback hits. Over the last three games – playing only 52 snaps – Ansah has four tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits. He's making an impact. – Tim Twentyman

Head over heels sack: Middle linebacker Jarrad Davis had a big sack on third down that became even more important when Gano's 34-yard field goal attempt on the next play hit the upright. Davis celebrated his fourth sack of the season with a somersault. He did it in style, all one motion – sack and somersault without stopping. Quite a display of athleticism. – Mike O'Hara