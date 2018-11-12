TIM AND MIKE: Week 10 observations

Seldom used: Ziggy Ansah told the media last week he felt "amazing" just a day after playing in his first game in six weeks in Minnesota. Ansah made an impact in the game, too, recording a sack, despite playing just 12 snaps. I thought Ansah would play more against Chicago. He technically did (15 snaps), but not much more. He recorded a tackle Sunday, and also led the team with three quarterback hurries in those limited reps. The Lions need their most impactful pass rusher on the field more. – Tim Twentyman
Big Mack sack: Difference makers make a difference, and Bears linebacker Khalil Mack showed that when he sacked Matthew Stafford. On his way to Stafford he stiff-armed a tight end out of the way, ran through an offensive lineman and knocked Stafford to the turf. It looked like a choreographed three-step move that finished in a slam dance with the quarterback. – Mike O'Hara
Run stoppers: Detroit's defense gave up a career best 355 passing yards and three touchdowns to Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky Sunday. The one positive to come out of that side of the ball, however, was the fact that Detroit's defense held Chicago to just 54 total rushing yards on 22 attempts (2.5 average). It's the best the Lions have played the run all year. – Tim Twentyman
View game photos from the Detroit Lions Week 10 game against the Chicago Bears.
Big plays: If it seems like opposing offenses aren't having much trouble getting big plays against the Lions it's because they aren't. The Bears had eight plays of 20 yards or longer to only two for the Lions. The Bears' Allen Robinson was on the receiving end of four of them – catches of 36 (TD), 35, 27 and 26 (TD) yards. – Mike O'Hara
Slow starts: Detroit trailed 21-7 at the half Week 8 vs. Seattle. They were behind 17-6 at the break to Minnesota last week. This past Sunday, Detroit found themselves down 26-7 at the half. In their six losses this season, the Lions are averaging less than a touchdown's worth of points (6.6). A team simply can't win games consistently getting that little production for half the game from the offense. – Tim Twentyman
Kerryon Johnson: In all the bad plays – and he had one of his own with a lost fumble on a running play – it was hard not to notice that the rookie running back did some good things. He had 14 carries for 51 yards and six catches for 38 yards. He scored on a one-yard leap over the line and on 13-yard run with a screen pass. – Mike O'Hara
Secondary struggles: The Lions really missed Darius Slay, who was out with a knee injury. Cornerbacks Nevin Lawson and DeShawn Shead really struggled in coverage, as did safety Quandre Diggs, per Pro Football Focus statistics. Lawson allowed five receptions on seven targets for 75 yards and a touchdown (145.8 passer rating against). Shead allowed four catches on five targets for 104 yards and a touchdown (158.3). Diggs allowed four catches of five targets for 123 yards and a touchdown (158.3). – Tim Twentyman