TIM AND MIKE: Week 10 observations

Big plays: If it seems like opposing offenses aren't having much trouble getting big plays against the Lions it's because they aren't. The Bears had eight plays of 20 yards or longer to only two for the Lions. The Bears' Allen Robinson was on the receiving end of four of them – catches of 36 (TD), 35, 27 and 26 (TD) yards. – Mike O'Hara

Slow starts: Detroit trailed 21-7 at the half Week 8 vs. Seattle. They were behind 17-6 at the break to Minnesota last week. This past Sunday, Detroit found themselves down 26-7 at the half. In their six losses this season, the Lions are averaging less than a touchdown's worth of points (6.6). A team simply can't win games consistently getting that little production for half the game from the offense. – Tim Twentyman

Kerryon Johnson: In all the bad plays – and he had one of his own with a lost fumble on a running play – it was hard not to notice that the rookie running back did some good things. He had 14 carries for 51 yards and six catches for 38 yards. He scored on a one-yard leap over the line and on 13-yard run with a screen pass. – Mike O'Hara