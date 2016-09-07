TIM AND MIKE: Week 1 observations

*

Quinn's Detroit Lions roster: From the day he was hired as GM, Quinn has said he is not building the New England Patriots in Detroit, and his roster decisions showed that. One example: he did not keep a Wes Welker-Julian Edelman short receiver. Jace Billingsley, who's 5-9, was signed to the practice squad. – Mike O'Hara

Depth chart update: Since the first unofficial depth chart was released before the first preseason game back in early August, Rafael Bush has been listed as the Lions' starting strong safety alongside Glover Quin. That has changed with the release of the regular season depth chart. Tavon Wilson is now listed as the starter. He should start at strong safety Sunday in Indianapolis. – Tim Twentyman

QBs – Go with two: That's the trend in the NFC North – keeping two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. The Vikings (Sam Bradford and Shaun Hill), Bears (Jay Cutler, Bryan Hoyer) and Lions (Stafford, Orlovsky) kept two. The Packers kept three (Aaron Rodgers, Brett Hundley, Joe Callahan). The Bears have Matt Barkley on the practice squad and Connor Shaw on injured reserve. The Vikings have Joel Stave on the practice squad and Teddy Bridgewater on injured reserve. – Mike O'Hara

Banged up: Four projected starters for the Colts did not practice to start the week Monday, three of them on the defensive side of the ball. Cornerback Vontae Davis (ankle) almost certainly will not play Sunday, according to reports out of Indy. Linebacker Sio Moore (hamstring) remains a question mark. Defensive end Kendall Langford (knee) also sat out practice. Langford has played in 128-straight games.

Nickel corner Darius Butler (ankle) remained sidelined Monday. Then there's defensive tackle Henry Anderson (knee) and safety Clayton Geathers (foot), who were both limited in practice Monday, and could also sit Sunday. – Tim Twentyman