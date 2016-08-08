TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 9 observations

*

Shadow game: All-Pro linebacker DeAndre Levy remains on the NFI list, but that doesn't mean his head can't still be in the game. During a portion of practice where Teryl Austin was going through calls with his defense, Levy was back behind the defense shadowing the calls and his responsibilities as the WILL linebacker. He may not be physically taking part in practice, but he still appears to be getting his mental reps. – Tim Twentyman

Caught!!!: Tahir Whitehead grabbed the tail of rookie tight end Cole Wick's jersey twice as Wick broke from right to left. The official threw the yellow flag on the second grab. – Mike O'Hara

Two to start the week: Reserve safety Don Carey had a nice start to the work week Monday with two interceptions at practice. He stepped in front of tight end Adam Fuehne in a one-on-one drill and did the same to tight end Orson Charles later on in an offense vs. defense team portion of practice. The one on Charles came right at the sideline in front of his defensive teammates, to their delight. – Tim Twentyman

Breaking up: There's a crowd of cornerbacks competing for roster spots, and every play counts. In a matchup of veterans, Darrin Walls made a nice breakup on a pass meant for Andre Roberts. – Mike O'Hara

Walls to Walls coverage: After the breakup on Roberts, Walls made another fine play down the sideline vs. Golden Tate. Tate tried to go high to snatch a ball that was a touch underthrown, but Walls was right there with sticky coverage to break it up. - Tim Twentyman