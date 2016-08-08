TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 9 observations

Watching practice: Tight end Eric Ebron, who was carted off the practice field during the Lions' mock game Saturday with an apparent right leg injury, did not take part in practice Monday morning. However, he was out watching along the sideline and walking with only a slight limp. Head coach Jim Caldwell gave no update on Ebron's injury or status moving forward after practice. Caldwell typically doesn't discuss injuries. – Tim Twentyman
Notre Dame clone: Comparisons have been made between Theo Riddick and Ricky Watters, and not just because both went to Notre Dame. In addition to having seven 1,000-yard rushing seasons in his 10-year career (1992-2001), Watters excelled running routes and catching passes downfield.
Riddick's receiving skill is similar to Watters'. He showed it again on a sideline catch Monday. While being covered tightly by linebacker Josh Bynes, Riddick caught a long pass down the right sideline without breaking stride. Good coverage. Better catch. –*Mike O'Hara
Shadow game: All-Pro linebacker DeAndre Levy remains on the NFI list, but that doesn't mean his head can't still be in the game. During a portion of practice where Teryl Austin was going through calls with his defense, Levy was back behind the defense shadowing the calls and his responsibilities as the WILL linebacker. He may not be physically taking part in practice, but he still appears to be getting his mental reps. – Tim Twentyman
Caught!!!: Tahir Whitehead grabbed the tail of rookie tight end Cole Wick's jersey twice as Wick broke from right to left. The official threw the yellow flag on the second grab. – Mike O'Hara
Two to start the week: Reserve safety Don Carey had a nice start to the work week Monday with two interceptions at practice. He stepped in front of tight end Adam Fuehne in a one-on-one drill and did the same to tight end Orson Charles later on in an offense vs. defense team portion of practice. The one on Charles came right at the sideline in front of his defensive teammates, to their delight. – Tim Twentyman
Breaking up: There's a crowd of cornerbacks competing for roster spots, and every play counts. In a matchup of veterans, Darrin Walls made a nice breakup on a pass meant for Andre Roberts. – Mike O'Hara
Walls to Walls coverage: After the breakup on Roberts, Walls made another fine play down the sideline vs. Golden Tate. Tate tried to go high to snatch a ball that was a touch underthrown, but Walls was right there with sticky coverage to break it up. - Tim Twentyman
Sitting out: Receiver TJ Jones did not practice Monday. He was shaken up during Saturday's mock game at Ford Field after going to the ground hard attempting to catch a deep ball down the sideline. Also missing practice were receiver Andre Caldwell and tackle Cornelius Lucas. – Tim Twentyman