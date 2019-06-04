TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 1 observations

Increased workload: Second-round pick Jahlani Tavai got some significant work with the first-team defense Tuesday. Tavai's size and speed combination make him a pretty versatile player at linebacker, and the Lions seem to be putting him in a lot of different situations to see what he can handle. After practice, veteran linebacker Devon Kennard said Tavai was picking up the defense "really well" and expected his role to continue to expand the more he learns. – Tim Twentyman

Hand fighting: The use of hands by linemen doesn't get a lot of attention, but it's not an underrated skill by players and coaches. Frank Ragnow and Tyrell Crosby got a standoff going against each other one-on-one, with each taking turns as the pass rusher. It was a little bit like shadow boxing. A draw meant good work by both men. – Mike O'Hara