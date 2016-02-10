TIM AND MIKE: Is the NFL really a copycat league?

The unsung, and often unmentioned, part of Denver's defense is the strength they have on the interior. They push the pocket, and as mobile and strong as Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is, he had no place to scramble away from the pressure.

The Broncos got the outside pass rush from Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware. They had an easier time getting to Newton because there was no place to escape up the middle.

The Lions had a good pass rush last year, with 43 sacks to tie Minnesota and Green Bay for seventh in the league. But the run defense fell from No. 1 overall, allowing 69.3 yards per game and 3.2 yards per carry, to 19th with 113 yards per game and 4.2 yards per attempt.

This year's draft is projected to have strength and depth at defensive tackle. That's one place I'd look early in the draft for help.

Tim: This does appear to be a very strong class at defensive tackle. The position is a huge priority for the Lions this offseason. Haloti Ngata and Tyrunn Walker, the team's top two tackles last season, are both free agents. Ngata is 32 and Walker is coming off a devastating leg injury.

I'd put the need at defensive tackle right up at the top. It's right there with offensive tackle. Detroit needs to find a solution to the revolving door at right tackle the last few seasons. They need to solidify the right tackle spot, whether that's Riley Reiff moving over or someone else stepping in.

The real issues on offense for Detroit this past season mostly stemmed from the inconsistent play upfront. Simply put, they weren't good enough.

Am I wrong?

Mike: Nope. The scary thing is, we're thinking alike.

Whether it's draft or free agency, there's an equal need at defensive tackle, offensive tackle and linebacker. And there's nothing that says the Lions can't use the draft and free agency to get one of each.

And I'll add a fourth: running back. A young stud running back to team with Ameer Abdullah would upgrade that unit.

If that type of player were on the board when it's the Lions' turn to pick in the first round, it wouldn't bother me if they took a running back.

Your turn: am I wrong?

Tim: I hope you're wrong.

Someone would really have to sell me that Ezekiel Elliott is a once-in-a-decade player like Todd Gurley, and I'd need a whole lot of selling, because I don't see it.

I look at it this way. It doesn't matter who's running the football if there's no hole to run through.

The bigger issue is fixing and bolstering the offensive and defensive lines.

Running back at No. 16? That's a really tough sell.