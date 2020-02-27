NFL Scouting Combine

TIM AND MIKE: Combine Day 3 observations

Feb 27, 2020 at 12:51 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

O Canada: Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore watched college games on TV and dreamed of playing at a school like Oklahoma and getting to the NFL. Making his dream a reality was a reach – across international borders. He grew up in Welland, Ontario, and got a scholarship to Oklahoma. Making the Combine is another step in the dream. "It still hasn't hit me yet," he said in his media interview. "I have a chance to make my dream come true. It doesn't matter where you come from." – Mike O'Hara

Measuring up: Star cornerback Jeff Okudah measured in at 6-foot-1 and 1/8 inches and 205 pounds Thursday at the Combine. Those are terrific measurements for the top cornerback in the draft, someone the Lions could be eyeing with their first pick. – Tim Twentyman

2020 NFL Scouting Combine photos: Feb. 27

View photos from media availability at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis.

Ohio State defensive lineman Chase Young smiles during an interview at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
1 / 28

Ohio State defensive lineman Chase Young smiles during an interview at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

TCU offensive lineman Lucas Niang speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
2 / 28

TCU offensive lineman Lucas Niang speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma defensive lineman Neville Gallimore speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
3 / 28

Oklahoma defensive lineman Neville Gallimore speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown listens during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
4 / 28

Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown listens during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

TCU defensive lineman Ross Blacklock speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
5 / 28

TCU defensive lineman Ross Blacklock speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Utah defensive lineman Leki Fotu speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
6 / 28

Utah defensive lineman Leki Fotu speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Penn State defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos listens to a question during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
7 / 28

Penn State defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos listens to a question during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Iowa defensive lineman A. J. Epenesa speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
8 / 28

Iowa defensive lineman A. J. Epenesa speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Notre Dame defensive lineman Julian Okwara speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
9 / 28

Notre Dame defensive lineman Julian Okwara speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
10 / 28

Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
11 / 28

Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

LSU linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
12 / 28

LSU linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
13 / 28

Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
14 / 28

Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

LSU linebacker Patrick Queen speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
15 / 28

LSU linebacker Patrick Queen speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Utah defensive lineman Leki Fotu speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
16 / 28

Utah defensive lineman Leki Fotu speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

North Carolina State defensive lineman Larrell Murchison speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
17 / 28

North Carolina State defensive lineman Larrell Murchison speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

LSU defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence II speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
18 / 28

LSU defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence II speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Auburn defensive lineman Marlon Davidson speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
19 / 28

Auburn defensive lineman Marlon Davidson speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

North Carolina State defensive lineman Larrell Murchison speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
20 / 28

North Carolina State defensive lineman Larrell Murchison speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Utah defensive lineman Bradlee Anae speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
21 / 28

Utah defensive lineman Bradlee Anae speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

South Carolina defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
22 / 28

South Carolina defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Auburn defensive lineman Marlon Davidson speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
23 / 28

Auburn defensive lineman Marlon Davidson speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Ohio State defensive lineman Davon Hamilton speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
24 / 28

Ohio State defensive lineman Davon Hamilton speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
25 / 28

Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
26 / 28

Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Ohio State defensive lineman Davon Hamilton speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
27 / 28

Ohio State defensive lineman Davon Hamilton speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Utah defensive lineman Leki Fotu speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
28 / 28

Utah defensive lineman Leki Fotu speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

T.J. to A.J. : Iowa defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa got advice on what to expect at the Combine from former Iowa teammate T.J. Hockenson, the tight end drafted eighth overall by the Lions last year. "T.J. was just at my house in Iowa City this past week," Epenesa said. "I kind of hit him up, and Anthony Nelson, just about the process at the Combine. They told me to just kind of stay on my stuff. Always be ready, because it's late nights and early mornings. Just kind of enjoy it while you're here." – Mike O'Hara

Brotherly love: Notre Dame defensive end Julian Okwara is trying to follow in the footsteps of his older brother, Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara, and make it to the NFL. The younger Okwara was asked Thursday what it would be like if he found himself in Detroit playing alongside Romeo. "I told him I'd move in with him on the couch. He's going to have to pay the rent and I'm not splitting it, either," Julian said. "He's going to have to take care of everything. That's what older brothers do, they take care of the younger brother." – Tim Twentyman

Crowd control: There were considerably fewer media members covering the interview sessions Thursday morning than in previous days, and it should not have been a surprise. Quarterbacks had their media session Tuesday, and they always get the most attention. – Mike O'Hara

Great line: Javon Kinlaw is one of the top defensive line prospects in the draft, but he's a bit raw, which is something even he admitted talking to reporters Thursday. He said when he gets NFL coaching and "learns how to use these hockey sticks" lifting up his arms, the sky is the limit for him. – Tim Twentyman

Decisions, decisions: If new Redskins head coach Ron Rivera decides to go with Dwayne Haskins at quarterback and either trade or use the No. 2 pick on a premier defender ahead of Detroit at No. 3, the Lions may have played a part in that decision. "One of the things that I really go back to is the way (Haskins) played in the Detroit game," Rivera said. "The thing that excited me about the Detroit game was the fourth quarter. The two drives when they had to score. He was very calm, he was very calculated. He showed his poise, he showed his leadership, and he put them in position to win a football game. That's what you want from your quarterback." – Tim Twentyman

