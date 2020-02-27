TIM AND MIKE: Combine Day 3 observations

O Canada: Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore watched college games on TV and dreamed of playing at a school like Oklahoma and getting to the NFL. Making his dream a reality was a reach – across international borders. He grew up in Welland, Ontario, and got a scholarship to Oklahoma. Making the Combine is another step in the dream. "It still hasn't hit me yet," he said in his media interview. "I have a chance to make my dream come true. It doesn't matter where you come from." – Mike O'Hara
Measuring up: Star cornerback Jeff Okudah measured in at 6-foot-1 and 1/8 inches and 205 pounds Thursday at the Combine. Those are terrific measurements for the top cornerback in the draft, someone the Lions could be eyeing with their first pick. – Tim Twentyman
View photos from media availability at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis.
T.J. to A.J. : Iowa defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa got advice on what to expect at the Combine from former Iowa teammate T.J. Hockenson, the tight end drafted eighth overall by the Lions last year. "T.J. was just at my house in Iowa City this past week," Epenesa said. "I kind of hit him up, and Anthony Nelson, just about the process at the Combine. They told me to just kind of stay on my stuff. Always be ready, because it's late nights and early mornings. Just kind of enjoy it while you're here." – Mike O'Hara
Brotherly love: Notre Dame defensive end Julian Okwara is trying to follow in the footsteps of his older brother, Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara, and make it to the NFL. The younger Okwara was asked Thursday what it would be like if he found himself in Detroit playing alongside Romeo. "I told him I'd move in with him on the couch. He's going to have to pay the rent and I'm not splitting it, either," Julian said. "He's going to have to take care of everything. That's what older brothers do, they take care of the younger brother." – Tim Twentyman
Crowd control: There were considerably fewer media members covering the interview sessions Thursday morning than in previous days, and it should not have been a surprise. Quarterbacks had their media session Tuesday, and they always get the most attention. – Mike O'Hara
Great line: Javon Kinlaw is one of the top defensive line prospects in the draft, but he's a bit raw, which is something even he admitted talking to reporters Thursday. He said when he gets NFL coaching and "learns how to use these hockey sticks" lifting up his arms, the sky is the limit for him. – Tim Twentyman
Decisions, decisions: If new Redskins head coach Ron Rivera decides to go with Dwayne Haskins at quarterback and either trade or use the No. 2 pick on a premier defender ahead of Detroit at No. 3, the Lions may have played a part in that decision. "One of the things that I really go back to is the way (Haskins) played in the Detroit game," Rivera said. "The thing that excited me about the Detroit game was the fourth quarter. The two drives when they had to score. He was very calm, he was very calculated. He showed his poise, he showed his leadership, and he put them in position to win a football game. That's what you want from your quarterback." – Tim Twentyman