TIM AND MIKE: Combine Day 3 observations

Great line: Javon Kinlaw is one of the top defensive line prospects in the draft, but he's a bit raw, which is something even he admitted talking to reporters Thursday. He said when he gets NFL coaching and "learns how to use these hockey sticks" lifting up his arms, the sky is the limit for him. – Tim Twentyman

Decisions, decisions: If new Redskins head coach Ron Rivera decides to go with Dwayne Haskins at quarterback and either trade or use the No. 2 pick on a premier defender ahead of Detroit at No. 3, the Lions may have played a part in that decision. "One of the things that I really go back to is the way (Haskins) played in the Detroit game," Rivera said. "The thing that excited me about the Detroit game was the fourth quarter. The two drives when they had to score. He was very calm, he was very calculated. He showed his poise, he showed his leadership, and he put them in position to win a football game. That's what you want from your quarterback." – Tim Twentyman