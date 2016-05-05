TIM AND MIKE: 2016 NFL Draft analysis

It's easy to get dazzled by highlights because they show players in the best light possible, but Killebrew looks like a hitter. That was his reputation at Southern Utah, and his nickname is "Killa."

If Killebrew lives up to his reputation and nickname, he will be a real asset playing next to free safety Glover Quin.

Which pick is on your radar screen – or is there more than one?

Tim: There's certainly more than one, but I really liked the Robinson pick. What's not to like? He's a first-round talent, and one of the best defensive tackles available in the draft, and he fell to the Lions in the middle of the second round.

I think he's going to be a terrific run stopper right away, and at 21 years old, he has a really high ceiling. Zettel will get an opportunity to play early on, and he has the size profile the Lions like at the position.

What pick was a bit of a surprise?

Mike: Agree on Robinson. Quinn said on WJR-760 recently that the pro personnel department's pre-draft research of what other teams might do indicated he would be gone in the range of picks 16-28. At 46, they got him a full round later than the highest projection.

As for a surprise, remember how I insisted Saturday morning that if long snapper Jimmy Landes was on the board the Lions should take him with one of their sixth-round picks. Remember that?

And when they took Jake Rudock with the 16th pick in Round 6 I said they'd rue the day they didn't take Landes?

And how upset I was when they took Anthony Zettel with the 27th pick in the sixth round?

And how all was forgiven when Jimmy Landes became a Lion with the 35th pick in the sixth round?

Surprised?

Me ever surprised?

Remember that?

Top that one.